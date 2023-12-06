'We are all Israelis': Arab sector leaders watch October 7 horror film

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit held a screening on Tuesday night for leaders of the Israeli-Arab sector, showing them the video testimony of the horrific events of October 7.

In attendance were heads of local municipal authorities, community leaders, media personalities, journalists, and thought leaders from the Arab community in Israel.

The screening took place in Nazareth and was also attended by Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli.

The film, according to Chikli, reveals the degree to which "education can lead to murderous hatred, to the point of erasing the essence of God in a person, even if he shouts [God's] name while slaughtering women and children."

Arabs and Jews going through this together

"Today is the second time I watched the film," said Maher Khaliliya, head of the municipal council of Yafia. "We support the victims of the massacre, Israelis who experienced inhuman acts by Hamas. It is important to me that we convey the message that we, the Arabs and the Jews...are going through this period together." The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 14, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

"I strongly condemn the terrorist acts of Hamas," continued Khaliliya. "What we saw in the movie is...not human behavior. It does not matter if we are Jews, Muslims, Christians, or Druze - the main thing is that we know how to remain human."

"It was important for me to see the film again and express a deep sympathy for the victims," he added.

Khaliliya continued, saying: "As a person living in Israeli society, I [share] deep pain with the citizens who received this blow on that Saturday, on their holiday, on their [day of] rest. Every father and every mother just wants to protect their children - and when they come in to murder you and your children and commit terrorist acts inside your home, it's simply the end of the world.

"We will continue to live together and take care of each other. We are one society...We need to continue to live together - Jews alongside Arabs. We are all Israelis."