In a ceremony filled with hope and despair alike, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum lit a menorah in honor of the remaining hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas.

The menorah was lit by recently released hostage Amit Shani, 16, who shared a sense of excitement to be lighting the candles, along with a feeling of despair: "I am excited to light the first Hanukkah candle on Israeli soil. We will fight until the last hostage returns from Gaza."

138 candles were lit on the "Hostages' Menorah," with a candle lit for each hostage remaining in captivity.

Alongside Shani were other women from Kfar Aza, who pleaded for the release of those remaining hostage. Families of hostages light special menorah in honor of 138 still captive (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Lighting for freedom

Raz Itamari and Shani Kaner, young women from Kfar Aza whose friends are held captive in Gaza, also spoke to the crowd. "We cry out and plead - return all the hostages home now, as soon as possible. You all know what happened on October 7th, you heard the horror stories in the news and read countless posts on social media.

"We in Kfar Aza have been living a nightmare for 62 days. We lost 63 residents who were brutally murdered, alongside dozens who were kidnapped to Gaza. To our great joy, 11 kidnapped residents have recently returned to us. Along with warm embraces and many tears of joy, they recount in choked-up voices the horrors they endured. We care for their wellbeing. People speak with us of rehabilitation, but we cannot recover without all hostages returning home."

US Ambassador to Israel, Jacob Lew was also in attendance and added: "Within this tragic war, we are reminding here tonight that light will always ultimately triumph over darkness. The United States stands by Israel now and always. We are committed to building here a future of lasting peace and security. We will not cease action until all 138 hostages return home."

Rabbi Michael Melchior, president of the Meitarim Network and Chief Rabbi of Norway was also in attendance and offered his perspective and words of encouragement from the diaspora and beyond.

"This place has become holy due to your struggle. Our soldiers fighting on the frontlines operate relentlessly towards bringing the hostages back. Meanwhile, Jewish communities across the world are lighting Hanukkah candles for the hostages alongside us. Not only during wartime do I believe that only together – religious, secular, and traditional – will we succeed. We are one people with one song. On the Hanukkah holiday, I plead in this holy place before the Creator that there will be a miracle and all 138 hostages will return home in peace."