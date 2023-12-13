The sixth candle of Hanukkah was lit by 80 children from the settlements in Israel’s south and the Gaza envelope settlements, at a special camp operated by the Fund for Victims of Terror of the Jewish Agency, with the support of Keren Hayesod. The children arrived this morning at the National Institutions building in Jerusalem and enjoyed fun activities such as juggling, a circus, makeup, painting, therapeutic dog training, and more.

The summer camp has been operating for 13 years and is spread out over 21 days annually during Sukkot, Hanukkah, Passover and the summer vacation, and provides a respite for children and parents.

Following the attacks of October 7, the participants in this year’s Hanukkah summer camp came not only from the families of the injured and murdered, but also from displaced families throughout the country. Many of the displaced children did not come to the camp due to anxiety and fear of leaving their family and friends, and even their hotel rooms. The children who could not attend will receive a holiday package from the Fund.

Among the children who participated in the camp was nine-year-old Adel from Ashkelon. She and her family evacuated to Herzliya and returned to Ashkelon a few days ago. Eleven-year-old Omri from Kibbutz Nirim also participated in the camp. On October 7, Omri was with his grandmother in Sderot while the rest of the family stayed in the kibbutz. They were out of touch for many hours and did not know how each other was doing. Omri’s sister-in-law was one of the girls that was kidnapped.

The Fund for Victims of Terror of the Jewish Agency has been helping families affected by terrorism for 20 years, both with immediate emergency grants and in the rehabilitation process. The fund operates from donations from the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod, the Spirit of Israel, and other donors from around the world and Israel.

Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, Chairman of the Fund for Victims of Terror: “The Fund’s summer camp has been operating for many years with the concept that children and teens who have gone through terrorist events need the unique connection that they have with other children who have had similar experiences and require counselors that have appropriate qualification. Since the camps have been operating, we see the importance of providing this response for the children. Today, when the number of victims of terrorism has increased significantly following the murderous Hamas attack on October 7, the need for providing a respite and a special hug is greater than ever. I’m glad that the Foundation was able to provide them with a moment of light during this Hanukkah holiday, the most difficult we’ve experienced in years.”

Edna Weinstock-Gabay, CEO of Keren Hayesod: “It’s heartwarming to see the eyes of these innocent children shining with happiness. They have experienced and seen things no boy or girl should ever experience. As a national institution that is officially entrusted with raising funds for the State of Israel, during such an emergency, we feel a tremendous responsibility to help Israeli society in general and the residents of the south and north in particular.”