France hosts international conference to counter Hamas activity

France hosted an international conference to counter Hamas activity in Paris on Wednesday.

The conference, in which over 20 countries participated, discussed operational measures to counter Hamas, this includes targeting Hamas's funding axes as well as preventing the spread of Hamas propaganda on social media.

The cross-department Israeli delegation was led by Aliza Bin-Noun, the head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry's strategic-political array.

The Israeli delegation presented intelligence-based information regarding Hamas' financing axes and preliminary insights from the investigation of the events of October 7 at the conference. Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Duesseldorf, Germany, October 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN)

Coordinated measures

Bin-Noun called on the participants of the conference to act immediately, in a coordinated way, against the terrorist organization Hamas and its financing methods.

Representatives from other participating countries expressed solidarity with Israel in its fight against terrorism.

They committed to enforcing countermeasures restricting the flow of money to the terror organization, as well as increased prevention of the spread of hate speech and Hamas propaganda.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: "The Foreign Affairs Ministry works in many ways around the world with the aim of harming the terrorist organization Hamas, which is worse than ISIS, in its financing methods and the activities of its representatives and supporters. I thank the French government and my friend, Foreign Minister Colonna, for the important initiative to coordinate the fight against the terrorist organization."