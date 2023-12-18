Millions of shekels raised to treat victims of Hamas sexual assault

Although the sexual abuse of Israeli women attacked, murdered, or taken captives to Gaza and held by Hamas terrorists has largely been ignored by international and even women’s organizations, it is real, and there are surviving victims who need help.

The Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs has allocated NIS 4 million to treat and heal the women who suffered such horrors.

The subject was discussed on Monday by the Knesset Health Committee, whose chairman, MK Yoni Mashriki, said:

“The attack revealed the evil and diabolical depths of the Hamas terrorists that shocked and horrified anyone who has been exposed to them. We have the duty to make sure that the survivors are given adequate, exhaustive care and appropriate follow-up.”

He added that “the attacks revealed the depths of evil and satanism of the Hamas terrorists, and it is our duty to make sure that the survivors of sexual abuse are helped.” He emphasized the need for a written, budgeted, and integrated procedure to treat victims of such a mass event.

Treating the victims of the October 7 massacre

Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharar said that “one’s brain and heart are shattered by the women’s testimonies. Their voices must be heard, including those who cannot cry.” She emphasized that the victims and the second circle who collected evidence and exposed the facts were entitled to appropriate support.

MK Pnina Tamano-Shahta – the first Ethiopian-born woman to enter the Knesset in 2013 who was also the first Ethiopian-born minister after being appointed immigrant absorption minister and held an international conference on the matter, added that many of the murdered and abducted were subjected to severe and horrific sexual abuse and that the victims who were rescued find it difficult to tell and share. Advertisement MK Pnina Tamano-Shata at the Committee for the Advancement of Women's Status and Gender Equality. (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

She called on the Health Ministry to share with the committee the treatment to be used to help the victims who survived.

Dr. Zohar Sahar, director of the Health Ministry’s department for the treatment of sexual assault, replied that all government ministries work in coordination and pooling resources to treat victims, including sexual victims, and the ministry operates digital and regular learning systems for the treatment of victims. She added that “there is a great willingness to help organizations and caregivers.

Demand for trained therapists

Sal’it Shahar-Hochman, head of the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry’s unit for the treatment of sexually injured, said that immediately after the Hamas attack, it allocated an immediate budget of NIS 4 million for the treatment of sexually assaulted persons and some 80 treatment centers are being operated throughout the country.

Mali Levy, coordinator of rehabilitation at the National Insurance Institute, stated that anyone who is recognized as a victim of sexual assault is entitled to a support system with private therapists as well as public ones.

But there is still a shortage of trained therapists for victims of sexual abuse, said Tzvia Zeligman, head of the sexual abuse treatment unit at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center; this was true even before the war.