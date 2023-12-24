Since the beginning of the Hamas' war against Israel, Pitchon-Lev has provided critical daily assistance to displaced families and communities in the south and north of Israel, as well as support to security forces in the field. During Hanukkah, Pitchon-Lev's volunteers went to several IDF units, cheering them up during a difficult holiday away from home. The volunteers not only brought doughnuts and lit candles with the soldiers – they were given a special mission - to reach out to the families of the reservist soldiers with a message of love.

One of the units the volunteers visited in the south was an elite "Special Forces Unit," where they met Dr. C.

The doctor was a combatant in the unit who had previously been discharged from reserve duty. Despite this, Dr. C, a gynecologist and surgeon, decided to volunteer after October 7. He returned to the army.

"My regular life as a surgeon is not simple. I am often away from home, so my family is used to me being absent, but this period is marked by a different intensity," he said. "There is no routine here, but there is a clear mission to accomplish. I see the young soldiers and other reservists; everyone is highly motivated. The mission is clear to everyone."

"The mobilization of civil society is one of the most inspiring elements of this war," Dr. C added. "As deep as the crisis that we have experienced since October 7 is, civil society's response has been equally impressive, and Pitchon-Lev is the perfect symbol of it. This response warms our hearts and moves us, and it is very important to each of us."

When asked how else they could be helped, Dr. C and the soldiers gave Pitchon-Lev a surprising answer.

They asked Pitchon-Lev to bring joy to their partners, wives and families with a small gift, to make them feel how much they think about them from afar and during the battle.

Pitchon-Lev took this request seriously, and Pitchon-Lev's volunteers prepared surprise packages for each of the partners, wives and families of the Unit's soldiers.

Each package included treats such as flowers, magazines, honey, cakes, crackers, Shabbat candles, and cosmetics etc.

The packages were delivered in partnership with the organization Yedidim.

"For us, responding to the request of the Special Forces Unit's soldiers and delivering packages in their names to their spouses, wives and families was a privilege. Those at home are battling a difficult period of uncertainty and worry," said Pitchon-Lev CEO Eli Cohen. "If there is something important to us as an organization now, especially after October 7, it is to restore trust in humanity. We want to be there for citizens in need, to respond to any request from the field, and provide a holistic response to every need."

Thanks to the donations received by the organization from Israel and around the world, in the past two and a half months, Pitchon-Lev has delivered over 117,000 food parcels, 89 tons of equipment, 16,300 baby bundles with formula and diapers infants, and around 12,500 toiletry sets.

Pitchon-Lev's responses to citizens in need include receiving and processing some 3,750 inquiries from citizens entitled to help from the state and other public organizations, enabling them to obtain support worth over 11 million shekels. For this purpose, Pitchon-Lev operates a special hotline and provides face-to-face case management support in 14 hotels and centers housing displaced families.

Pitchon-Lev also offers educational programs in almost 70 locations.

Since the beginning of the war, Pitchon-Lev has been one of the organizations standing at the forefront of the Israeli Home Front, in addition to continuing to assist people in need in breaking the cycle of poverty. In order to support Pitchon-Lev, click here.

