The A Brand's 'Fill It': Your ultimate guide to Nutritional supplements

The Israeli company, The A Brand, owned by businesswoman Alex Norrtrop, launches an international e-commerce website that will bring together all the company's home brands and offer its unique nutritional supplements that address beauty and wellness issues. The website, called "The A brand," will be launched this week in Hebrew and English and will market its products in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and, of course, Israel. The international website is aimed at the global consumer market. (credit: Shai Hansav)

According to Alex Narrator, the founder of the company, "We decided to invest in an international website due to the success of the sales of the Fillit and Calmit brands to Israeli customers and large communities abroad. Since the success and exclusivity we received with Diet Free, the demand and volume of shipments have grown, and we understood that there is justification to launch an English version of the website, with customer service in English and product pricing in dollars. Our uniqueness lies in the fact that we are a company that develops and manufactures nutritional supplements with patented ingredients that exist only in Israel, nutritional supplements that provide real solutions to problems."

With the help of a team of experts that includes food engineers, pharmacists, and nutritionists who are among the best in the country, "A Brand" develops internationally recognized products. The products are 100% natural and contain patented ingredients that meet the strict standards of the Ministry of Health and the FDA.