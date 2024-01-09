Or and Neta Dvir from the ORD Diamonds jewelry company recently joined to help the families of the abducted and missing persons with the launch of the “Bracelet of Hope.” The bracelets were presented to the families of the hostages with the hope that they will be given to their loved ones upon their return home.

The bracelet, designed and handmade especially for the project, is sold on the official website of the headquarters of the abductees’ families for NIS 300. Each bracelet sold is a given as a donation to a noble cause - supporting the families of the abductees. Or and Neta Dvir with the Bracelet of Hope (Credit: Courtesy)

The red bracelet is set with a natural diamond (0.03 carat) inside a 14-carat gold cup and is characterized as a symbol of strength, hope, and light – an expression of support and brotherhood in the community and a heartfelt wish for the speedy return of all the precious hostages.