Israeli AdTech company AdFreeway has recently introduced its latest initiative, "Project Slingshot," aimed at reshaping public sentiment surrounding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Unlike conventional advocacy strategies, this project represents a strategic shift from a defensive stance to a more proactive approach, challenging anti-Israel sentiment in areas that have proven resistant to previous efforts.

Project Slingshot addresses a pressing concern raised by AdFreeway regarding social media algorithms, particularly on platforms like TikTok. The company alleges that these algorithms manipulate content distribution, favoring pro-Palestinian views over pro-Israel perspectives.

Counteracting pro-Palestine algorithm

To counteract this imbalance, AdFreeway leverages its advertising technology to strategically place Israeli propaganda within prominent websites such as Al Jazeera, CNN, and BBC. This approach aims to present alternative narratives alongside critical articles, providing audiences with a more nuanced perspective on the conflict.

The core idea behind Project Slingshot is to create impactful impressions within a carefully selected audience. AdFreeway's goal is to influence public opinion through strategic placement of ads, even in the face of algorithmic challenges on major social media platforms.

“We are only 15 million Jews in the world against one one or two billion Arabs that are sure we’re evil and that we are committing genocide in Gaza. So we show pro-Israeli messaging inside the most-read websites online, and we know how to advertise the right message to the right viewer within each article,” explained CEO Hadar Ashuach.

Results of the project are evident

The effectiveness of Project Slingshot is already evident, with over 10 million impressions achieved within a set budget. AdFreeway plans to expand the project's reach through a public donation campaign, collaborating with the Foreign Ministry. The initiative's ultimate objective is to garner not just millions but billions of impressions to reshape the narrative surrounding the conflict.

Looking ahead, the project's long-term significance extends beyond the current conflict. AdFreeway aims to empower Jewish communities globally, allowing them to actively participate in advocacy efforts. The plan is to enable communities to choose and spread their messages, thereby actively influencing public opinion on a broader scale.

While Project Slingshot faces challenges in educating the public about its significance and potential saturation of donation campaigns, AdFreeway remains steadfast in its commitment to countering anti-Israel sentiment. The initiative signifies a strategic and impactful move towards influencing perceptions and defending the reputation of Israel on the global stage.

“We understand that we need to do something,” said Ashuach. “This is a huge, huge, huge tool with the power to really change someone's mind. Advocacy is the most important tool we have now. Because it affects not only now — it affects like five years, 10 years, 20 years from now.”