Israel On Trial: Day 2 of South Africa's genocide charge at ICJ

The State of Israel is set to present its arguments Friday morning in response to South Africa's charge of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, Netherlands. South Africa presented their arguments at a three-hour hearing on Thursday.

South Africa pressed the ICJ to demand a complete ceasefire in Gaza and to find Israel guilty of genocide during the opening of a two-day contentious and historic hearing at The Hague. “No attack, however serious, can justify breaches to the [genocide] convention whether as a matter of law or morality,” South Africa’s Justice Minister Roland Lamola told the court, as he argued that Israel planned to eliminate all Palestinians in Hamas ruled Gaza. PEOPLE LISTEN to the proceedings inside the ICJ yesterday, in The Hague. (credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS)

Israel is preparing to present a defense against South Africa’s allegations that the Palestinian fatalities in the Gaza war were part of a plan by Israel to eliminate the Palestinian people. The Israeli team, which includes former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak, is expected to explain how its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza was an act of self-defense to vanquish an enemy that sought to destroy its country and its people. Rina Bassist and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this article.