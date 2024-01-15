Comptroller: 'Too much bureaucracy in building safe rooms'

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Monday disclosed that only two percent of requests to build new safe rooms into existing residential units were fast-tracked for approval in 2022, though 22% met the standards for fast-track approval.

This statistic and some other numbers in the report painted the picture of an IDF Home Front and government apparatus which are drowning in bureaucracy and paperwork in a time period when rocket threats are greater than ever, rather than seeking to speed up the process to potentially save lives with more safe rooms.

Red tape required for safe room

The report was originally due to be published months ago, but the process of making it and many other comptroller reports public was delayed until now due to the October 7 Gaza War.

Another number which showed the level of red tape exhibited in the process for approving the building of safe rooms from rockets, was that 60% of requests were sent back for adjustments.

Any time there is an adjustment before an approval, as opposed to an approval to allow aspects of a process to go forward in parallel to fixing technical shortcomings in an application, the comptroller said it means significant delays in building the safe room.

In fact, the report said that whereas regulations say processing requests should take 18 days, on average processing requests took three to four months, said the report.

There are almost inherently many exceptional situations in urban settings related to expanding to build safe rooms to protect from rocket fire, noted Englman, such that an unusually high percentage of requests fail the standard model which the inspection process could otherwise streamline.

Once a request falls out of the general inspection process, the report said that it is forwarded to the IDF Home Front Command, where it is virtually guaranteed to wait and languish for significantly longer.

Comptroller's recommendations

The comptroller recommended that the IDF and the government train far more persons to carry out the streamlined inspection process so that fewer applications get transferred and delayed to the handling of the IDF.

Also, the report said that the IDF should further empower non IDF inspectors to handle certain kinds of “exceptions” so that they will be able to resolve at least some larger percentage of issues, and will avoid the current situation where the majority of applications end up with the IDF or needing adjustments.

To date, for the years 2018-2022, there were only 46 inspectors certified to handle the issue outside of the IDF and the comptroller was not impressed even by their performance level.

Still, Englman said that the IDF Home Front Command should remain the final address for managing the issue of safe rooms due to its unique security expertise.

Only 14% of funds for soldiers suffering from PTSD provided

In a separate report on the IDF’s handling of disabled veterans and post traumatic stress disorder, Englman criticized the fact that only one-third of the funds budgeted for the “one soul” reform to help IDF veterans were actually provided.

Even worse, only 14% of the funds allocated for PTSD were actually provided, said the comptroller.

Next, the report slammed the fact that it took the government and the country 18 years to pass reform legislation to update the rights of disabled IDF veterans.

In addition, a survey taken of disabled IDF veterans found out 53 out of 100 felt their needs were being addressed satisfactorily.

Giving a small window into the state of recognizing disabled veterans’ rights through July 2023, before the current war, the report said that 5,959 files were being evaluated.

Between 74-80% of disabled veterans said they were not aware or did not fully understand their rights.

The Defense Ministry said that it has already responded to criticism and implemented solutions to issues identified in the report.

For example, it said that 90% of over 4,000 wounded soldiers during the current war were given at least preliminary rights as disabled IDF personnel from the first day they were hospitalized.

This move required removing significant amounts of standard bureaucratic procedures and barriers.

Further, the ministry said that it was spending NIS 450 million to provide 90 new services to disabled soldiers.

In addition, the ministry said that this past year finally saw new legislation for disabled soldiers rights addressing their needs in the areas of funding for residential living and medical needs. Additional issues, such as more funding for PTSD, it said are still awaiting final Knesset approvals.

Moreover, the ministry said that its new more user-friendly process since the war started has led to disabled soldiers having a much more favorable view of their treatment.

Regarding other issues, the ministry implied that the Finance Ministry is holding up necessary funds for further action.

Regarding the report's criticism on approving safe rooms, the IDF Home Front Command responded:

"The Home Front Command has begun the process of introducing changes and improvements to the online licensing system in order to adapt it to its needs. Among other things, a "system of administrators" is being assessed in favor of compiling accurate data that would allow rapid change and correction of anomalies.

"These days, the IDF is examining ways to further improve the response by contacting the planners directly.

"The Home Front Command regularly and professionally accompanies the defense controllers and institutes. A meeting was held with the officials of the planning director, during which they were pressed to receive additional resources to streamline supervision and control in order to improve the level of competence of the controllers.

"In the coming weeks, the IDF will communicate its position regarding the amendment of the law to expand the powers of the control institutes."