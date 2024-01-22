Artist and pianist Odelia Eliezerov Sever will present her latest piano performance, “He and I,” a love story in five acts featuring classical and contemporary pieces from Chopin to Shlomo Artzi, including texts that penetrate deep into the heart, on Saturday, January 27th, at 19:00, at Studio Anet in Tel Aviv.

The upcoming performance is dedicated to the memory of Sergeant Tal Geroshkah, who fell in during a battle in Gaza. Tal was a skilled pianist who loved playing Chopin’s waltzes. It is also dedicated to Alon Ohel, a talented musician and pianist who has been held captive by Hamas for over 100 days.

A life’s journey through melodies:

To fall in love,

To feel disappointed,

To find fractures of light,

To rediscover,

To live.

