Artist and pianist Odelia Eliezerov Sever will present her latest piano performance, “He and I,” a love story in five acts featuring classical and contemporary pieces from Chopin to Shlomo Artzi, including texts that penetrate deep into the heart, on Saturday, January 27th, at 19:00, at Studio Anet in Tel Aviv.
The upcoming performance is dedicated to the memory of Sergeant Tal Geroshkah, who fell in during a battle in Gaza. Tal was a skilled pianist who loved playing Chopin’s waltzes. It is also dedicated to Alon Ohel, a talented musician and pianist who has been held captive by Hamas for over 100 days.
>>> Tickets are available here
A life’s journey through melodies:
To fall in love,
To feel disappointed,
To find fractures of light,
To rediscover,
To live.