WATCH: “The more you read, the more curious you become”

Tuesday, 6 February, 2024 • 5 pm Israel Time|10 am EST

Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of Jpost.com, speaks with Nivedha Mohan Raj, a second-year student in the Masters/PhD program at the Sagol School of Neuroscience of Tel Aviv University offered through the Lowy International School, a premier center for worldwide academic collaboration, advanced study and research excellence. MSc in Neuroscience at the Sagol School trains students in the latest cutting-edge neuroscience fields related to biology, psychology, engineering, and other related fields.

Before coming to Tel Aviv University, Raj was a research fellow at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bangalore, where she studied the effects of late-stage diabetes on the vision of mice, with the goal of detecting symptoms at an earlier stage to develop noninvasive techniques to identify symptoms.

In the research that she is conducting at TAU, she using the eye as a model system to understand the development of different structures that lead to organogenesis – the formation and development of the eye from embryonic cells.

What direction will her research take when she has completed her studies? Raj smiles and says, “The more you read, the more curious you become. As I keep attending classes at Sagol, which are very exciting, it keeps giving me new ideas.”

She speaks highly of the program and says that the principal investigators in the program (PIs) are friendly, open to discussion, and receptive to the ideas of the students. “The campus environment, faculty and teaches are amazing,” she concludes.

For further details about the Neuroscience MSc program - click here.

Registration for 2024/25 closes on March 20, 2024 at 2pm (Israel time).