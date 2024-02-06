Hundreds of Jerusalem residents protested in front of the UNRWA headquarters in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood in the city on Monday evening, calling for the closure of the organization's headquarters.

The demonstration was held with the participation of Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, bereaved families, reservists, and dozens of right-wing organizations.

"We demand the Israeli government kick Hamas and UNRWA out of Jerusalem," said King. Protesters said that UNRWA poses a security threat to the safety of thousands of residents of Ma'alot Dafna and bordering neighborhoods.

"For years I have been begging the government of Israel to throw them out of Jerusalem, long before the massacre in the south and the war. I begged because I read their books about which 'Jerusalem,' 'Tel Aviv,' and 'Ashkelon,' but as only-Arab cities, and that's because they don't want to see even a single Jew here.

Further statements by Aryeh King

"They are lawbreakers, so why do we give them water and electricity? There are illegal buildings here, a gas station 30 meters away from residents' homes in complete violation of the law, but the Israeli government continues to sleep. Jerusalem residents protest against UNRWA building in Ma'alot Dafna. (credit: Via Maariv)

"Instead of the headquarters of the enormous anti-Israel organization that exists here, a neighborhood should be built for veterans who fought in Gaza, for the wounded soldiers or hostages, a cluster of public gardens and magnificent schools. I call on the Israeli government and my friends, Mayor Moshe Leon, to sober up and immediately evict Hamas-UNRWA from Jerusalem."

The demonstration took place after numerous countries had suspended funding to UNRWA in the wake of allegations that 12 of its staff members had participated in the Hamas-led October 7 massacre.