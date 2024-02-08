IDF: Intense fighting in Khan Yunis, number of Oct. 7 terrorists killed

The IDF is fighting in western Khan Yunis in addition to the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip, and has successfully arrested and eliminated terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre, according to the IDF.

Combat soldiers from the Commando Unit are continuing to engage in intense fighting within western Khan Yunis. Since Wednesday, the unit arrested dozens of suspects of terrorism, including two who were involved in the October 7 attacks.

Maglan unit fighters killed three terrorists, two at close range and one on a school roof via gunfire.

IDF soldiers raided terrorist infrastructure and located an RPG launcher, diving equipment, and ammunition in the process, according to the IDF spokesperson.

Within the same area of the Gaza Strip, IDF Paratroopers and soldiers from the Givati Brigade identified and eliminated more than 20 terrorists while striking terrorist targets. IDF troops patrolling inside the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Eliminating terrorist squads throughout the Gaza Strip

Combat soldiers from the 401st Brigade eliminated 10 terrorists over multiple encounters in the northern Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, terrorists fired an RPG anti-tank missile at IDF artillery, leading to an Air Force fighter jet eliminating the squadron of terrorists.

The Nahal Brigade, operating in the central Gaza Strip, also killed four Hamas-affiliated terrorists, in addition to critical Hamas military infrastructure.

Unit 414 soldiers also identified a terrorist squad attempting to transfer technological tools to Hamas. They were eliminated via drone attack, according to the IDF.