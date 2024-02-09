Argentina's President Javier Milei visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday night, marking the first visit by a South American head of state to the Jewish holy site since the war broke out in October, according to the Aish World Center.

Milei has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and the Jewish people, even expressing his wish to convert to Judaism, although he has said he would wait until after he finishes his term so as not to violate the sanctity of Shabbat while President.

Milei spoke with Rabbi Zvi Klor from the Aish World Center while at the Western Wall, telling him, "I wanted to say thank you for allowing me this experience of the spirituality of Jerusalem. This entire trip to Israel, and to Jerusalem specifically, gave me a lot of strength of faith."

Milei was raised Catholic but has had a long-term interest in the spiritual aspects of Judaism, telling the LA Times that studying Judaism "gives me a lot of spiritual tranquility in a moment when I’m constantly getting attacked by the ‘political caste.’" From left - Patricia Klor, Rabi Zvi Klor, President Javier Milei, Karina Milei, Rabbi Axel Wahnish on the rooftop of the Aish World Center, February 9, 2024. (credit: Courtesy of Aish)

Regular Torah study

Milei regularly studies Torah and has shown a close connection with the Chabad movement, visiting the grave of the movement's founder, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in New York soon after his victory.

He also appointed his personal Rabbi, Shimon Axel Wahnish, to the position of Ambassador to Israel, signaling his wish to improve relations.

Wahnish was also asked to bless Milei during his inauguration, however, he declined saying "They asked me to bless you, but I am not the one to bless, because we are human beings and it isn't my place to do so. Therefore, the only thing I'm going to do is ask God to give you what you asked for wisdom, moderation, and courage." Wahnish's prayer brought Milei to tears.

During his trip, Milei has had meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, as well as a visit to the Western Wall and Yad Vashem and a trip south to Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was attacked on October 7.