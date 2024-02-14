The global company Teva donated hundreds of refurbished computers from its sites around the world to families affected by the October 7 attack, it announced in a press release on Monday.

In the aftermath of the devastating events on October 7, countless families were displaced from their homes, often without any personal belongings.

Eli Gilboa, a high-ranking IT official at Teva in Israel, took it upon himself to reach out to Teva branches worldwide. His proposal was simple: gather unused computers, refurbish them, and donate them to those in need in Israel.

Teva branches in the USA, Germany, and Spain were quick to join the cause, demonstrating their solidarity with the Israeli people. They collected and shipped hundreds of laptops that had been previously used, now repurposed to aid those affected by the conflict.

The IT department at Teva dedicated numerous hours to refurbishing the computers, ensuring they were in good condition for their new owners. The donation committee at Teva Israel decided to allocate approximately half of the computers to the “Israeli Trauma Coalition” as part of Teva’s trauma treatment program. This program includes training hundreds of professional therapists and bolstering resilience centers in the south. People queue as Israelis are evacuated from the southern town of Sderot, near Israel's border with Gaza, October 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The computers donated to the Israeli Trauma Coalition will be given to therapists in the south who are operating without a permanent office. The remaining computers will be given to the “Mathashim” association, which will distribute them to the displaced families.

Teva management praised the efforts of its global employees

Amalia Adler Waxman, Senior Vice President and Global ESG Manager at Teva and International Markets Communications Manager, said, "Since October 7, the State of Israel has been facing complex challenges, among them trauma on an unprecedented scale with a heavy mental and physical burden on the professional therapists as well," addressing the challenges of helping such a large traumatized population.

She continued, "The decision of Teva employees from the USA, Germany, and Spain to send laptop computers to the families of the evacuees and to the teams dealing with the trauma in the field warms the heart, teaches about mutual guarantee, and illustrates one of Teva’s most important values ​​- 'concern and caring'. The Teva company will continue to deepen The support and assistance to professional therapists and those dealing with trauma through the 'Mental Therapists' initiative.”

Talia Levanon, CEO of the Israeli Coalition for Trauma, expressed her gratitude for the donations, saying, “Every donation greatly helps the rehabilitation and recovery efforts. The mobilization of workers from all over the world to donate computers, which significantly eases the work of professional therapists, who are under a huge load, gives hope and solidarity in difficult days, and gives, through the computers, a real tool to improve the ability to work and respond to patients.”