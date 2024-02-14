Legendary Culture: Cinema, Literature and performing arts

"Beresheet Campus, part of 'Beresheet - Senior Living Green Zone' in Jerusalem, invites you to a series of fascinating lecture series. An interdisciplinary series that seeks to make a renewed acquaintance with cultural heroes and heroines.

Those who shaped and are shaping: thoughts, beliefs, cinema, literature, music and performing arts, in our world from then until today.

The lectures will take place at 'Hamatpera' event center in Abu Ghosh, where you can enjoy coffee and pastries.

Tuesdays 20/02, 5/03, 19/03 between 10:00-11:00 AM

Series price 75 NIS | Price of a single lecture 30 NIS

Below are the details of the lectures and a link to register:

20/2

Charlie Chaplin - The comedy legend of the motion picture Advertisement

Yonatan Gat, Radio and TV presentor at Kan11

5/3

“Anna Karenina, the pursuit of happiness per Tolstoy”

Dr. Asher Jospe is a PhD in philosophy from the University of Tel Aviv

19/3

"Greatest Ballet Duets"

Highlights from the crown jewel of the performing arts

Guy Baum

Register link