Israeli President Isaac Herzog sat for a conversation on the global stage Saturday night at the Munich Security Conference as hostage negotiations are stalling, civil unrest throughout Israel is increasing and the ground operation of Rafah is looming.

Herzog's analysis of the negotiations and Israel's future painted a different picture of the reality unfolding both at home and on the global stage.

Just hours before Herzog's conversation with Washington Post Columnist David Ignatius, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Thani told the Conference that hostage talks in the past days have not been promising.

Hamas has suspended all Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations until humanitarian aid is brought into the northern part of the Strip, The Post reported Saturday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an IDF military operation in Rafah is necessary to defeat Hamas irrespective of any hostage deal, according to The Post's reporting. President Isaac Herzog reveals an antisemitic book found in Gaza at the Munich Security Conference, February 17, 2024 (credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

“Everyone wants an additional deal for a [hostage] deal,” Netanyahu said Saturday night, adding “I want one as well. It’s good if we achieve that, but even if we achieve it [a deal], we [the IDF] will enter Rafah.”

And as Herzog spoke in Munich, hundreds of Israelis took to the streets in protest calling for the government to resign and accept a hostage deal.

However, on the stage with Ignatius, Herzog called the hostage negotiations "an item of the highest priority for the sides concerned in this process."

"In Israel, it's an issue that is going on 24/7 with reels about the fate of the hostages. And we could not but think about ourselves and our loved ones when we are dealing with it," Herzog said.

Herzog told Ignatius that he met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Thani on Friday, calling the conversation a "good discussion."

"And I think he's doing major efforts. He's taken major efforts and devoting an enormous focus on this issue," Herzog said.

"I must say I'm impressed that there are efforts throughout, and I trust our team that is trying its best," Herzog said. "And I hope that the other side will finally decide that it wants to move on, and I don't think they are there. I'm not yet convinced that Sinwar feels that he wants to do anything. And so these people will continue suffering."

European world leaders criticize Israel's response in Gaza

Throughout the security conference, prominent European and world leaders criticized Israel's response in Gaza. Herzog was asked about his concerns for Palestinian civilians and if there are lessons Israel's learned for how to fight future wars.

"I am clearly pained by the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza. And I say it all the time and again, but we have the right to defend ourselves. And we were attacked by a huge war machine which is built underneath, with billions of dollars of world taxpayers money, and turned into a terror organization with the amount of tunnels which is bigger than the New York subway," Herzog said.

Herzog said Israel has to physically go into Gaza in order to uproot the terror infrastructure, which will enable a better future for the Palestinians and Israelis. Herzog said Israel operates within the rules of international humanitarian law by sending leaflets, text messages and phone calls well in advance of strikes. He also said Israel creates humanitarian areas and safety zones, but "unfortunately, there are tragedies."

According to Herzog, Israel is dramatically upgrading its humanitarian efforts and there are 500 to 400 trucks ready to be delivered to Gaza in the UN passage in Kerem Shalom. However, Herzog blamed the UN for being incapable of taking the aid into Gaza.

Herzog was not asked about Rafah, and the President made no mention of Israel's pending ground operation there, which world leaders including US President Joe Biden have denounced for more than a week.

Herzog was also asked about settler violence, which Biden has recently taken a harsher stance on through his executive order sanctioning four Israelis for committing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Herzog said Israel is a nation of the rule of law with a strong legal system. He also called 99.5% of settlers "innocent, honest, dignified citizens of Israel who only do good."

For the few hundred of them who are acting wrongly, Herzog said Israel is aware and dealing with it.

"We investigate, we inquire, we adjudicate and we prosecute," Herzog said. "I condemn any possible act of violence or calling for violence against innocent civilians, of course against Palestinians."

Herzog also shared his perspective on a two-state solution, which the US and other nations continue to push as the best way forward for Israeli and regional security. In recent weeks, Netanyahu has repeatedly vocalized his opposition for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Herzog said that the world has to understand that terror cannot be accepted in any way.

"Israelis are traumatized so much, that to come to sell them now a two state solution and a Palestinian state, it cannot be achieved if we don't deal with the innermost question of Israelis, how does it guarantee safety to me and to my family, and to my neighbors and to my nation?" Herzog said. "Israelis are worried. You expect them to divide the land and then say oh, yeah, who runs the other entity and how do we make sure terror will not recur?"

We definitely should look into a horizon of peace, Herzog said, but there has to be an element of reality in the discussions. He said calling now for a Palestinian state, or two state solution, gives credit to Hamas for launching a war against Israel.

"I don't want to be that, I want to do something else," Herzog said. "I say if we want to win, and we show victory against the empire of evil and its proxies, we have to move towards the inclusion of Israel in the region with a major agreement with our regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, and in it find the right formula for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. And that's what we have to look for."

Herzog said he thinks the end of the crisis will create a new infrastructure of security in the region.

"I think we will have to complete the operation, move on to how we formulate the reconstruction of Gaza. And then of course, how do we deal with it in a sincere and open manner of dialogue as to the future of the region," Herzog said. "But first and foremost before everything else, is to bring the hostages back home immediately."