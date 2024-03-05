Israel has capable female leaders, it should use them - opinion

We are at the threshold of International Women’s Day, which will take place this week.

As far as I’m concerned, the question of why we even need such a day is irrelevant because every opportunity to raise awareness and encourage feminist activism is welcomed.

This past week, I was present at one of the most prominent events in preparation for Women’s Month; that’s what we call it in Bonot Alternativa (Building an Alternative). The event brought together the most impressive, professional, and experienced women that the State of Israel has to offer.

I thought to myself that only the women who came on stage could build a government that would take the State of Israel forward with thoughtful, empathetic, and courageous leadership.

In the days after October 7, after the initial shock subsided a little, I heard about countless male-led initiatives to save the State of Israel. When I asked where the women in these initiatives are, I received the response that they are being sought but are very difficult to find.

In the end, they found a woman or two to cover all the bases – a fig leaf.

This combination does not come from an authentic place of faith, leadership, and partnership, but for the sake of being politically correct.

Israel needs to make use of the capable women leaders it has now

When I watch all the amazing women who lead the State of Israel today but are not around the government’s decision-making table, I realize there is no need to wait for “tomorrow’s leadership.” These leaders are here now, and they are talented, experienced, and valuable.

They have the ability – indeed, we have the ability – to bring real healing to the State of Israel, to form a connection between each extreme end of society from a genuine and empathetic place, to bridge the divides, to really listen, and to rebuild Israel. They can stay united without cynicism.

I hope this month will remind as many women as possible how worthy they are and how much we, as a society, need them. Israel needs leadership – in the form of female leaders.

Unfortunately, the male-only method was tried and failed. It’s time to try a new approach – a full partnership.

The author is an Israeli women’s rights activist, lecturer, social activist, strategist, and media personality. She is among the initiators of the coalition of women’s organizations and the founder of Building an Alternative (Bonot Alternativa).