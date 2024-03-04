8 arrested for 'support of terror' in overnight police operation in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Police District announced on Monday that four suspects from east Jerusalem were arrested and brought in for questioning on suspicions of supporting and inciting terror in an overnight operation.

The arrests were part of a larger operation organized by Jerusalem Police earlier this month, concentrating on combatting incitement-related crimes.

According to the report, police officers from the Kedem neighborhood of Jerusalem arrested four suspected residents of east Jerusalem, who, according to the reports, had published words of incitement and support for terrorist organizations and terrorists on social networks.

The suspects arrested by the police were transferred to the Jerusalem Police headquarters for questioning.

In another operation, detectives from the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District arrested four suspects, all residents of east Jerusalem, who also reportedly published on social networks words of incitement to violence and support for terrorism and terrorists, bringing the total of overnight arrests to eight. A Border Police officer stands guard, as Muslim Palestinians hold Friday prayers by a road outside the Old City of Jerusalem, October 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

All arrested expressed explicit support for the acts of terrorism and murder by the terrorist organization Hamas in the south of Israel on October 7, as well as support for the murderous acts of terrorists and terrorist organizations in general, Israel Police reported.

One of the arrested suspects uploaded photos of terrorists and published words of support for them, including a photo of a terrorist belonging to his family - Karim Koasemi, who carried out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem about two years ago during which two policemen were injured.

In the search conducted by the police in his house, they found shields of honor of the Fatah movement praising his uncle's terrorist actions.

The arrests were part of a larger operation against terror support and incitement

The announcement also reminded that nine suspects have been arrested by the Jerusalem district units, in addition to the eight suspects who were arrested tonight (17 in total), who are suspected of having published words of incitement and support for terrorism.

The detention of most of the arrested suspects was extended by several days, with indictments filed against two of the detainees so far.

Charges against the suspects are expected in the coming days.