Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy seeks to raise funds for ZAKA, receives backlash on X

While posting cameos to raise funds to support ZAKA volunteers, Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy received backlash from pro-Palestinian supporters on X on Sunday.

Levy had posted an earlier video on December 11, 2023 to announce that for every greeting booked through cameo, all proceeds would go towards supporting ZAKA workers stock upon supplies and ambulances.

Cameo is a platform that allows users to receive personalized messages from public figures and celebrities.

In light of the October 7 attacks and Israel-Hamas war, Levy published the video to raise awareness for ZAKA first responder volunteers who worked to identify and collect the remains of Israelis who had been murdered during the October 7 massacre in southern Israel. ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteers working to collect bodies and human remains in the communities attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7. (credit: Zaka Tel Aviv)

Responses to Levy's posts

In response to Levy’s efforts, British columnist Owen Jones posted to X that “I’m trying to get my head around the Israeli government spokesperson using the “fame” he’s secured from justifying the mass slaughter of Gaza to set up a Cameo account to make paid for messages for his fans.”

I sold Cameo greetings to raise money for the first responders of Zaka, who had to pick up the bodies of the victims gang-raped, mutilated and burned alive by your friends in Hamas.I’m proud I raised over $3,000 to help them mop up blood while you were spreading blood libels. https://t.co/w7wbctmXnQ — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 10, 2024

Levy, in a response on Sunday, stated on X that “I sold Cameo greetings to raise money for the first responders of ZAKA, who had to pick up the bodies of the victims gang-raped, mutilated and burned alive by your friends in Hamas. I’m proud I raised over $3,000 to help them mop up blood while you were spreading blood libels.”