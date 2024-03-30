Defense Ministry reveals new off-road vehicles for the IDF, en route to Israel

The Israel Defense Ministry revealed new off-road vehicles to be used by the IDF in upcoming missions. The vehicles are currently on their way to Israel, according to reports published on Thursday.

The Director General of the Defense Ministry, Colonel (res.) Eyal Zamir, is currently in the US alongside Defense Minister Yoav Galant holding a security assessment on the continuation of the transport operation of the vehicles to Israel.

Zamir visited the logistics center of the Defense Ministry alongside the head of the delegation, Brigadier General (res.) Michelle Ben Baruch.

At the logistics center, they reviewed the new equipment purchased by the ministry, including protected off-road vehicles, among which is a JLTV jeep made by the American company Oshkosh. The new vehicle is set to gradually replace the combat Hummer jeeps.

Throughout his trip to the US, Zamir held official meetings with his American counterparts at the Pentagon while discussing future conjoined plans with them. PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Weapon deal with US highlight continued partnership

The plans largely revolve around continued US support in providing military equipment to Israel as well as supporting ongoing war efforts.

This follows a series of defense partnership deals between Israel and the US. Previously, in January, Israel was reported to have been advancing deals with the US to purchase fighter jets and attack helicopters.