Make-A-Wish Israel unveils new ambassadors in the wake of October 7th attacks

Israeli-Canadian businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams hosted the unveiling ceremony for Make-A-Wish Israel’s newest ambassadors at his private residence in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening. The new ambassadors will work to fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses in Israel, including those physically wounded with multi-system trauma from the attacks on October 7th.

During the ceremony, the foundation’s founders, Denise and Avi Bar-Aharon, bestowed the title of Global Goodwill Ambassador to Sylvan Adams, known for his efforts in promoting Israel’s positive global image around the world, with a new focus on rebuilding the spirit and foundations of the country following the October 7th attacks. In addition, Yoseph Haddad, Eden Hasson, Bar Refaeli, Niv Sultan, Kevin Rubin, Shahar Hauon, and Odeya Azoulay were also selected, among others, as new ambassadors this year.

“Wish Kids” Rotem Kalderon from Nir Oz, whose family was abducted to Gaza, and Itay Cohen from Or HaNer, who lost his eye from terrorist gunfire, stood alongside the ambassadors as they were each recognized as new ambassadors for the foundation. The event was also attended by Make-A-Wish Israel’s board of directors, led by its chairman Yoav Gross, Dvir Benedek, the foundation’s president, and the current Make-A-Wish Israel ambassadors, including Static, Noa Kirel, Lior Suchard, Neta Alchimister, Reef Neeman, Tamir Grinberg, and others. Additional major supporters of the organization, such as Eyal Waldman, Leon Kofler, Dalia Itzik, Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, Dudi Weizmann, and Barak Vard Rosen, were in attendance.

Sharing experiences from October 7

Several “Wish Kids” shared their wish stories at the event: Rotem Kalderon from Nir Oz, whose family was abducted to Gaza on October 7th, and whose father is still held captive by Hamas, said he wished to receive goldsmith tools; Itay Cohen from Or HaNer, who lost his eye from terrorist fire on October 7th while out cycling, said he wanted to receive a windsurfing board; and Eitan Fink from Jerusalem, who had been ill with cancer, said his wish had been to interview the President of the United States, and that he had fulfilled his dream thanks to Make-A-Wish Israel. Rotem had already received his wish before the event, and Itay was presented with a windsurfing board at the ceremony. In addition, Adams surprised him by presenting him with the championship-winning bike that he had ridden to victory in multiple competitions. Noa Kirel meets with Denise & Avi Bar Aharon at the Make a Wish Israel office (credit: Courtesy)

Adams, the newly appointed Make-A-Wish Israel Global Goodwill Ambassador, said, “I’m honored by the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these courageous children. While October 7th may have been marked by tragedy, today, as ambassadors for hope, we are able to rewrite the narrative, one wish at a time. Together, we’ll transform dreams into reality, spreading joy and hope. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Denise Bar-Aharon, Make-A-Wish Israel’s Co-founder and CEO, added, “I am proud and excited to welcome Sylvan Adams and the new ambassadors to the Make-A-Wish family, with the goal of reaching every eligible child in Israel and fulfilling their greatest wish. Wishes can truly be transformational for a child and their family, and I believe that the doctors give the medicine and Make-A-Wish gives the magic.”

Make-A-Wish Israel is an integral part of the international organization serving children in fifty countries, whose mission is to fulfill the wishes of children aged 3-18 battling critical illnesses.

Denise and Avi Bar-Aharon established the Israeli branch of Make-A-Wish in 1996 in memory of Denise’s brother, David Spero. Since its inception, the foundation has granted over 5,500 life-changing wishes for sick children in Israel.