Israel closes all schools as it remains on high alert for Iranian attack

Israel closed its schools and canceled all extracurricular educational activities starting Sunday as the IDF remained on high alert for an attack from Iran with dozens of planes already in the sky prepared to defend the country.

“Starting tomorrow morning and during the next few days, none of the educational systems, camp programs, and planned trips will take place,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.

The directive will be reassessed at 6 am, Hagari said, as he urged Israeli civilians to be vigilant, to head to shelters upon hearing a warning siren, and to remain there for 10 minutes.

“We are taking all steps possible to ensure your safety,” Hagari stated.

"Since the start of the war, we have faced a variety of threats sent here by Iran's proxies and adapted our defense and attack systems accordingly," Hagari said, as he attempted to reassure the Israeli public that the IDF was "fully prepared."

Defence preperations

“The air force's defense and attack formations are on alert and dozens of planes are in the sky. We are conducting a situational assessment with our strategic partners, led by the USA, and we are maintaining close coordination with them,” he stated.

Hagari spoke as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment with IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzl Halevi and other senior defense officials.

Gallant said the IDF was “closely monitoring a planned attack by Iran and its proxies against the State of Israel."

“We have added new capabilities - on land, in the air, at sea, in our intelligence directorate, within the State of Israel, and together with our partners, led by the United States.

“Iran is a terrorist state - the world is seeing this now more than ever,” he stated.