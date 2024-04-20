It's important to remember there's also American hostages in Gaza, Blinken says

The world needs to understand the only thing standing between the Gazan people and a ceasefire is Hamas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday morning from the G7 summit in Capri, Italy.

Hamas rejected generous proposals from Israel and seems more interested in a regional conflict than a ceasefire that would immediately improve the lives of the Palestinian people, Blinken said.

Hamas continues to reject Israeli ceasefire propositions

Hamas continues to "move the goal post," Blinken added.

Hamas supporters take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza in Hebron, West Bank, December 1, 2023 (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Blinken said the US is in constant engagement with Israel, allies and partners throughout the region and world, calling it a collective effort to bring the conflict in Gaza to a close and to achieve a ceasefire in the release of hostages.

"A number of other countries around the table today also have hostages in Gaza held by Hamas and other groups," Blinken said. "And it's also important to remember, because I sometimes think that people have forgotten this, we have American hostages who've been held in the most deplorable conditions all of this time."