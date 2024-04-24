Jerusalem residents reflect on Passover during ongoing conflict

As Jews across the globe prepare for the Passover holiday, Israel faces unprecedented challenges. In the heart of Jerusalem's bustling Mahane Yehuda market, The Media Line has captured the spirit and resilience of residents during this tumultuous period. Our new video feature brings you the voices of locals expressing their wishes for a happy Passover in a year marked by conflict and hardship.

Despite the joyous occasion, the mood in Israel is somber with ongoing war casting a shadow over the celebrations. Many soldiers are unable to join their families for the traditional Seder meal. Over 100,000 Israelis continue to be displaced by the conflicts on the northern and southern borders, while more than 100 remain in captivity. Shoppers are seen at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Lessons in the Passover story

Our short video shows residents of Jerusalem finding strength and lessons in the Passover story—a tale of liberation and triumph over adversity. You'll hear a range of perspectives on what Passover means in these trying times and how the enduring messages of resilience and hope continue to resonate deeply. Even in the darkest of times, the light of tradition and community shines through.