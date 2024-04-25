IDF forms committee to honor hostages and civilians in combat

Under the directive of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and with the approval of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Manpower Directorate Head Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor has appointed an advisory committee to examine how best to honor hostages and civilians who participated in combat or were in unique situations during the war, the IDF announced Thursday morning.

According to the announcement, the committee was appointed following the October 7 massacre and the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

The advisory committee will examine whether existing guidelines need to be changed in light of the unique circumstances the State of Israel currently finds itself in amid the war and hostage crisis.

The committee will make recommendations on the following topics

The committee will make recommendations on the policy for recognizing the fallen as IDF soldiers in special cases, the policy for honoring civilians in special cases in combat environments, the manner of recognition in individual cases such as death in unusual circumstances, and the regulatory implementation of the committee's recommendations including amendments to legislation.

Maj.-Gen. Moti Baruch will lead the committee, which will include Military Court of Appeals President Maj.-Gen. Orly Markman, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Asher Ben Lulu, Directorate and Head of the Soldier Commemoration Unit Deputy head at the Defense Ministry, Herzl Shmuel, former head of the Casualty Department, Col. (res.) Jocelyn Bash, Chairman of the Public Council to Commemorate Soldiers, Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef, Rabbi Prof. Yigal Shafran, and Dr. Shimon Azulay.

The group will begin discussions immediately, with a deadline for its recommendations set to June 30, 2024.