Druze delegation visit US to combat anti-Israel misinformation, highlight diversity

A delegation of Druze toured several cities in the US during the last two weeks in order to counter misinformation about Israel in the United States.

In a statement, the delegation said that the rise in antisemitism on American college campuses had sparked the trip.

The delegation was organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and aimed to "showcase the Druze role in the rich tapestry of Israeli society, draw attention to the coexistence and contributions of Israeli minorities, and share stories from October 7th and how it impacted the Druze community."

The delegation met with political officials, religious figures, and interfaith leaders across Washington DC, New York, and Miami.

They also met with several important Jewish-American organizations, such as B'nai B'rith International and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The Druze experience

“The image of Israel in the global realm is displayed through colors of conflict and antisemitism. When, in fact, the reality of living there is a different one. It’s a reality of coexistence, of co-living,” said Waleed Sharoof. “It’s a story of diverse communities living side by side in harmony, with mutual respect and a constant learning process.”

“The events of October 7 left a deep mark on our lives and reminded us of how important unity and national solidarity are,” said Hasan Azzam. “At a time when external enemies try to break us, our strength lies in our ability to stand together, support each other, and continue to build a country where mutual respect and peace are guiding values.”

"Our mission is to create a global network of allies who stand united against antisemitism and promote peace and coexistence," CAM community engagement director Shira Granot said. "By showcasing the experiences and perspectives of minority communities in Israel, like the Druze, we aim to challenge misconceptions and foster a more nuanced understanding of the region's complexities."