President Herzog: "We are here for you"

In his speech on Thursday, President Herzog expressed his support for Jewish communities around the world and gave them a message of strength in light of the proliferation of antisemitism against Jewish students on campuses across the US.

President Herzog said, “To our sisters and brothers, to our friends on campuses and in Jewish communities across the United States and all over the world, to those who stand by and defend the Jewish people and the state of Israel, to all people of good will: from Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, I say to you: The people of Israel are with you. We hear you. We see the shameless hostility and threats. We feel the insult, the breach of faith and breach of friendship. We share the apprehension and concern."

He continued by saying that academia had been "contaminated by hatred and antisemitism fueled by arrogance and ignorance" and condemned the way in which the atrocities of October 7 are being celebrated and justified.

"Do not fear"

"In the face of violence, harassment and intimidation, as masked cowards smash windows and barricade doors, as they assault the truth and manipulate history, together we stand strong."

Despite calls for "intifada and genocide", Herzog reiterated Israel's commitment to freeing the hostages, and securing peace and security for the Jewish nation and Jews worldwide. Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg and granddaughter light a memorial torch at the Yom Hashoah ceremony in Auschwitz-Birkenau on the March of the Living. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

Speaking on the upcoming Holocaust Remembrance Day, the PM said, "We will speak of the dark times of the past, and we will remember the miracle of our rebirth: in our ancient homeland, the Jewish, democratic State of Israel, and throughout the Jewish world."

He finished with the words, "do not fear. Stand proud. Stand strong for your freedom. Israel stands with you. Israel cares for you. We care for you. We are here for you."