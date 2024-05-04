Holocaust education behind barbed wires: Second World War studies transform prisoners in Israel

In the stark confines of Eshel Prison near Beersheba, Israel, an unconventional class of students recently completed an extraordinary educational journey. Last week, a group of 13 inmates graduated from a groundbreaking Holocaust education project unlike any traditional academic setting. These weren't ordinary students; they were prisoners, some serving life sentences for serious crimes, others detained for minor offenses. Yet, they all shared a new academic pursuit—understanding the Holocaust, its historical significance, and the indelible lessons it imparts on courage and humanity.

Across Israel, this initiative is part of a broader educational movement within the penal system. Over the past few months, more than 150 inmates engaged in similar programs, and a total of 300 were expected to complete their studies by the year's end. The program's uniqueness lies not only in its setting but in its transformative impact on its participants, challenging them to rethink values and personal accountability.

A glimpse inside the prison education system

For the first time, Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, together with the Israeli Prison Service, allowed insights into these transformative sessions. During a rare and enlightening meeting with inmates, they shared how their initial encounters with stories of the Holocaust moved them profoundly. The tales of suffering and heroism opened their eyes to a world where human values such as courage, sacrifice, and perseverance played pivotal roles.

Educating beyond the basics

The program, known as "Victory of the Spirit," provided rigorous weekly sessions where inmates from various backgrounds came together to learn about the Holocaust. Rabbi Tehila Heitman Demony, head of the community values sector at the prison, explained that the program aimed to instill a deep understanding of the Holocaust's historical events while intertwining lessons on personal and communal values.

This year's curriculum, under the theme "Communities," focused on fostering a sense of collective identity and responsibility—poignant subjects for individuals often isolated from society. The curriculum was scheduled to culminate in June with a day trip to Yad Vashem for prisoners who met certain behavioral and educational criteria, thus providing them with a tangible connection to the stories they had studied. Holocaust education program in Israel's penal system. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)

Transformations on a personal level

Among the poignant narratives was that of A', a young man from central Israel, convicted of manslaughter. A' was initially indifferent to the program but found himself profoundly affected as the course progressed. "At first, I didn't see the relevance of the Holocaust to me," A' shared. His perspective dramatically shifted when he discovered that his own grandfather was a Holocaust survivor. This revelation deepened his engagement with the material and provided a personal connection to the history being taught.

Idit, the education officer at Eshel Prison who coordinated the "Victory of the Spirit" project, observed significant changes in the prisoners' attitudes and understanding. "They become ambassadors of knowledge, eager to share what they've learned and inspire others within the prison community," Idit noted.

Impacts beyond individual growth

Ayelet Aviv, an instructor from Yad Vashem involved since 2016, highlighted the diverse composition of her classes, which included many prisoners from minority backgrounds. "Their thirst for knowledge is incredible," Aviv said. "They are eager to learn, to ask questions, and to write about their thoughts and feelings. It's about educating and transforming these individuals, providing them with tools for personal growth and a deeper understanding of human values."

For M', an Arab Israeli imprisoned for money laundering, the program offered an insight into a crucial part of history that he had never known before. "The only place I thought I could learn such things was in prison," M' reflected. His statement underscored the transformative potential of education, even—or perhaps especially—in the most unlikely settings.

As these prisoners reached the end of their course, the impact of "Victory of the Spirit" extended beyond the confines of their cells. It fostered a broader dialogue about history, humanity, and redemption, proving that education can indeed be a powerful catalyst for change. This project not only educates but also rebuilds individuals, enabling them to emerge as informed citizens ready to contribute positively to society. M' summed up the sentiment by stating, "If everyone learns from the Holocaust, perhaps we can finally achieve justice."