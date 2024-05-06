LIVE: Knesset holds 'Unto every person there is a name' Holocaust Remembrance ceremony

The Knesset held its "Unto every person there is a name" ceremony to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday morning.

During the ceremony, members of Knesset light memorial candles in memory of those murdered in the Holocaust and read out the names of those murdered.

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, places of entertainment are closed and memorial ceremonies are held throughout the country. The central ceremonies are held at Yad Vashem on the evening and the morning of the memorial day.

Six million Jews and millions of others from targeted groups were murdered by the Nazi regime and its allies in the Holocaust from 1933-1945.

Shlomo Mansour, an 86-year-old resident of Kibbutz Kissufim who survived the Nazi-inspired Farhud pogrom in Bahjdad in 1941, is one of the 133 Israelis still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.