Gershon Hacohen: Our greatest effort should be unity, not create division between us

IDF Maj.-Gen. (res,) Gershon Hacohen spoke with Gadi Ness on 104.5FM radio this Tuesday about the beginning of the IDF's operation in Rafah, the northern sector against Hezbollah, and the storm created around Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's new government appointments.

At the beginning of the conversation, Hacohen was asked about Knesset member Limor Son-Har Melech's criticism of Halevi's appointments. Hacohen spoke against it and stated, "I think it's worth giving support, but also right now, we must strive for unity, not get into these criticisms. If this discussion is already taking place, it has professional aspects and matters that are not worth transferring to the political dimension, which God forbid we will not begin to balance within the IDF."

Hacohen continued, "In their position, they are allowed to make appointments with full authority. There is a minister of defense on behalf of the state who will approve the appointments - this is completely normal."

Hacohen then referred to the operation in Rafah, which began with the goal of defeating the four remaining Hamas battalions in Gaza: "First of all, we should congratulate what was done tonight and the Israeli flag that was raised in Rafah. The fact that the IDF has strategic freedom of action to operate in complex conditions has symbolic meaning. It won't be a picnic in Rafah but a firefight." Gershon HaCohen (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Hacohen urges the citizens of Israel to focus on unity

"It is clear that Hezbollah and Hamas feel that Israel is under heavy international pressure. They are very motivated by what is happening at universities in the US and the growing de-legitimization against the State of Israel. We must prove that the people of Israel are united. Our greatest effort should be unity, not create division between us."

Hacohen also mentioned Musa Abu Marzouk, Hamas's Deputy Head of the Political Bureau, "He mentioned yesterday, among other things, that Israel is in the hands of the US and that Israel has no freedom of action. That is why our great effort is to unite ranks. Even if they reach some settlement in the Lebanese arena, it will be temporary and very fragile."

Hacohen concluded, "Hezbollah is solid and ready to continue fighting, and it has the capabilities. The IDF is obligated to learn how to defeat Hezbollah. There is a heavy conflict here with a system directed by Iran. Even if we reach a ceasefire in Gaza, it will only end one mission. We have more military missions ahead of us."