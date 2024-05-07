Yad Labanim head: Keep arguments out of cemeteries on Remembrance Day

Commemoration organization Yad Labanim chair Eli Ben-Shem asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, and Opposition Head Yair Lapid to urge the public to maintain the sanctity of Remembrance Day and keep division and political arguments out of Israel's military cemeteries.

In a letter sent to the four, Ben-Shem asked them to sign a statement saying that they call on the public to "avoid arguing over the graves of our boys and girls."

"This Remembrance Day is more painful and difficult than ever for all of Israel, and more so for us, bereaved families, said Ben-Shem, in his letter.

Don't disrupt Remembrance Day

"Let us be worthy of the boys and girls who fell together to found the country and keep her safe," he added.

There have been reports of possible disruptions expected at Israel's cemeteries on Remembrance day. Some expect that there will be protests and outbursts against the government and government representatives from bereaved families and families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas. Demonstrators protest calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip seen blocking the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, May 6, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Last year, during mass protests against the judicial overhaul, there were similar concerns in the lead up to Remembrance Day, and such protests did occur at a number of cemeteries during speeches by government representatives.

Among other disruptions, in Raanana, protesters sang Israel's anthem loudly over and over while the government representative spoke and in Yavneh, the government representative was interrupted by shouting.