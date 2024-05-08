New documentary series brings Israeli teens' October 7 stories to light

Israeli teenagers living on the Gaza border suffered through the harrowing events of October 7, when thousands of Hamas terrorists crossed into Israeli territory from the Strip, massacring thousands and taking hundreds hostage from the Gaza border communities ravaged by Hamas.

A new project led by Kastina Communications and producer Richard Dietz has given three Israeli teens a chance to share their stories with the world in a series of short, English-language documentaries.

Hiding under his mother's body: Rotem Matias's story

One of the documentaries features the story of Rotem Matias, a 16-year-old from Kibbutz Holit who witnessed the murder of his parents when terrorists entered their home as the family was hiding in a bomb shelter.

Matias talked about hiding under his mother's body as terrorists were searching border communities door-to-door, searching for Israelis to murder as part of their invasion into the South.

Rotem Eliyahu Mathias from Kibbutz Holit recounts the trauma of the October 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists. Watch his profound story in our latest documentary. KASTINA COMMUNICATIONS pic.twitter.com/3HuQHsy0uv — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 8, 2024

Losing the ability to walk: Renana Butzer Suissa's story

Another story told as part of the project was that of Renana Butzer Suissa, a 13-year-old from Kfar Aza.

In her documentary, Renana paints a harrowing picture of spending hours in a bomb shelter with her mother and temporarily losing the ability to walk.

The story of Renana Butzer Suissa, 13, from Kfar Aza (KASTINA COMMUNICATIONS)

Hiding for over 24 hours: Yael Sesler's story

The final documentary released by Kastina Communications features Yael Sesler, 16, who hid for over 24 hours with her family in a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Re'im, where they lived.

Yael and her family were rescued over 24 hours later.

The full documentaries are available to watch on all of The Jerusalem Post's social platforms.