New app by Israel's Defense Ministry helps to navigate the graves of Israel's fallen forces

In light of Remembrance Day, the Defense Ministry launched an application for navigating and locating the graves of fallen Israeli security personnel.

The application, named "Memory Paths," was expanded to 20 military cemeteries, allowing individuals to navigate to graves in military cemeteries, and giving users information about the fallen soldiers buried there.

The military cemeteries where the application operates are at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Kiryat Shaul in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Holon, Netanya, Beersheba, Rishon Lezion, Kiryat Anavim, Nahariya, and Petah Tikva.

This year, the new additions are in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Hadera, Nachalat Yitzhak in Tel Aviv, Afula, Rehovot, and Kfar Warburg.

A new and innovative way to commemorate Israel's fallen

The head of the Families and Commemoration Department within the Defense Ministry Aryeh Moalem said, "Ahead of Remembrance Day, we expanded the system, and now Israeli citizens who visit military cemeteries will be able to easily navigate to the graves of their loved ones while reading the information about them on the 'Yizkor' website and lighting a virtual candle in their memory, and in memory of all of Israel's fallen forces." Israeli soldiers place Israeli flags on graves of Israeli soldiers during the flag laying ceremony in Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on May 8, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Together, we will remember all the fallen in Israel's security forces."