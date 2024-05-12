Cohen condemns US hold on Israel aid, asserts need for force against Hamas

Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen hinted at criticism towards US President Joe Biden's agenda by delaying military aid to Israel.

"Israel must be given a free hand to operate against these vicious terrorists," Cohen said during a special ceremony to commemorate Remembrance Day, hosted by The Jerusalem Post, the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization and the Margaret and Sylvan Adams Family Foundation.

The ceremony was held for the second time at the new Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on Sunday evening, with the sounding of the siren for the moment of silence in memory of the fallen.

Cohen added during his speech, "Tying Israel’s hands in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, only serves to tighten the ropes, around the hands of the hostages in captivity.

According to Cohen, "This requires diplomacy. But it also requires military force. One does not work without the other. Hamas is a cruel enemy with no regard for human life.

The whole world must remember this," Cohen said.

Tribute and unity

The former director of the Mossad paid tribute to the 25,039 men and women who have sacrificed their lives defending Israel. Speaking before the audience, Cohen recounted the bravery and heroism of soldiers and civilians who faced terror and hostility with unwavering courage.

Cohen highlighted the significant increase in casualties over the past year, noting the loss of 765 soldiers and 834 civilians to acts of hatred and terror. He emphasized the personal stories of valor that bind the nation in collective mourning and remembrance, sharing poignant memories of his relatives who fell defending the country.

As President of the Friends of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, Cohen praised the efforts of those supporting the families left behind, underscoring the community’s role in healing and remembrance.

He also reaffirmed Israel's commitment to global security, stressing the need for a strong international coalition against threats like Iran and highlighting the positive impact of the Abraham Accords on regional peace.

Concluding his speech, Cohen called on all Israelis to uphold unity and mutual support, particularly in challenging times. “Our unity is our greatest strength and strategic asset,” he declared, urging the nation to stand together to honor the legacy of its fallen heroes and to ensure a secure and peaceful future for all its citizens.