A brief history of Zionism, 1860-1949

1860

November 3 The first Jewish neighborhood outside of the Old City of Jerusalem was dedicated.

1869

April 16 The cornerstone of the first private home erected outside the walls of Jerusalem laid.

1870

February 15 Mikveh Yisrael, the first Jewish agricultural school in pre-State Israel, was founded.

1878

August 8 Petach Tikva, the “mother of settlements,” was founded in pre-State Israel.

December 22 Naftali Herz Imber wrote “Hatikvah,” which eventually became the national anthem of Israel.

1881

October 13 Eliezer Ben-Yehuda and his friends began speaking Hebrew exclusively.

1882

January 25 Russian students in Kharkiv, Ukraine, formed BILU, which advocated settlement of Israel.

July 6 The first 14 members of Bilu reached Jaffa in pre-State Israel.

July 31 10 Bilu pioneers established Rishon Lezion, kicking off the First Aliyah.

December 12 Rosh Pina, the first Jewish settlement in the Galilee, was founded.

1884

November 6 Chovevei Zion, the pioneer Zionist movement, was founded at the First International Zionist Convention.

1891

March 5 A petition was sent to president Benjamin Harrison requesting US aid to establish a Jewish state in Israel.

1896

February 14 Der Judenstaat was published in Vienna by Theodor Herzl.

1897

August 27 The World Zionist Organization was founded at the first World Zionist Congress in Basel.

1898

October 26 Theodor Herzl arrived in Jaffa on his only visit to the Holy Land.

1900

March 30 The Histadrut was founded in Jaffa.

1901

December 29 The land redemption fund, the Jewish National Fund (JNF), “Ha Fund Haleumi,” later Keren Kayemet LeYisrael (KKL), was established.

1902

January 28 Sha’arei Tzedek Medical Center opened in Jerusalem.

March 5 The Mizrachi religious Zionist organization was founded in Vilna.

1903

August 23 Herzl proposed using Uganda as a temporary shelter for Jews fleeing Europe and Russia.

1905

October 22 The first Hebrew High School in the world, Gymnasium Herziliya, was founded in Tel Aviv.

1906

January 16 The Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design was founded in Jerusalem by artist Boris Schatz.

1907

May 7 First meeting of Jewish National Fund (JNF).

September 29 Bar Giora, a Jewish self-defense organization, was formed to protect pioneers in Israel.

1908

June 7 Kinneret, the first workers’ settlement in pre-State Israel, was founded.

1909

April 4 Bar Giora was reorganized into HaShomer, which eventually became the Hagana.

April 11 Tel Aviv, the first modern Jewish city, was founded on the sand dunes north of Jaffa.

May 7 Construction began on the first 100 houses to be built in Tel Aviv.

December 1 The first kibbutz, Deganya Alef, was founded in pre-State Israel by members of Bilu.

1912

March 3 The Women’s Zionist Organization, now known as Hadassah, was founded.

April 11 The cornerstone for the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology was laid in Haifa.

1915

March 23 The Zion Mule Corps, a unit of the British Army consisting of Jews from Israel, was formed.

August 23 The Jewish Brigade was established in London at the initiative of Ze’ev Jabotinsky.

1917

October 9 Sarah Aronson, a spy from Nili, shot and killed herself rather than betraying her people.

November 2 The Balfour Declaration, supporting the establishment of a Jewish State in Israel, issued.

1918

July 24 The cornerstone of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was laid.

1919

March 3 Emir Faisel, son of the sharif of Mecca, expressed support for the Zionist cause in a letter to Chaim Weizman’s associate Felix Frankfurter

April 25 Hashomer Hatza’ir, socialist Zionist youth organization, was founded.

December 20 The SS Ruslan (Israel’s Mayflower) reached Jaffa from Russia with 671 passengers aboard.

1920

March 1 Joseph Trumpeldor, a founder of the Jewish Legion, was killed while defending Tel Chai.

April 24 The Supreme Council at San Remo assigned Britain the mandate over Palestine.

April 24 Sir Herbert Samuel, a prominent Jew, was appointed the first High Commissioner of Palestine.

June 15 Achdut Ha’avoda passed a resolution to establish the Hagana, predecessor to the IDF.

July 22 Keren Hayesod (Palestine Foundation Fund) was established.

August 10 Turkey renounced its sovereignty over Palestine and recognized the British Mandate.

December 12 The Histadrut Ha’ovdim (General Labor Federation) was founded in pre-state Israel.

1921

March 24 Rabbis Abraham Kook and Yaakov Meir were elected the first chief rabbis of Israel.

May 2 Arab riots broke out in Jaffa, killing 40 Jews and wounding 200.

May 21 Arabs massacred 34 Jews in Jaffa and Tel Aviv, including Hebrew literary pioneer Yosef Haim Brenner.

September 11 Nahalal, the first moshav, was established in the Jezreel Valley.

1922

July 24 The League of Nations tasked Britain with establishing a “Jewish National home” in Palestine.

September 21 US president Warren G. Harding signed resolution supporting “the establishment of a Jewish National home.”

1923

September 29 The British Mandate in Palestine began.

1924

June 13 The town of Bnei Brak was founded.

1925

April 1 The first Jewish university, Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), was inaugurated by Lord Balfour.

1929

August 11 The Jewish Agency was created at the 16th Zionist Congress in Zurich.

August 13 After Friday prayers, 2,000 Arabs attacked Jews praying at the Western Wall. August 23 67 Jews, including children, were slaughtered by their Arab neighbors in Hebron.

1930

October 20 British White Paper, which restricted Jewish immigration into Palestine, was published.

1932

March 28 The first Maccabiah games opened in Tel Aviv, with representatives from 14 countries.

1933

January 30 The Society for Youth Aliyah was established in Berlin.

June 16 Haim Arlosoroff, Zionist Labor leader, assassinated on the beach in Tel Aviv.

August 25 “Transfer Agreement” signed between the World Zionist Organization and Germany.

1934

February 10 SS Vallos, the first ship to break the British blockade, landed its “illegal” immigrants.

1935

January 11 Hakibbutz Hadati (the religious kibbutz movement) was founded.

1936

April 21 Arab riots began in pre-state Israel, in which 100 Jews were murdered and 308 wounded.

December 10 Nir David, the first of the tower and stockade settlements, was erected.

December 26 The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) was founded, under the direction of Italian conductor Arturo Toscanini.

1937

July 7 The Peel Commission recommended reducing annual Jewish immigration to Palestine to 12,000.

1938

June 29 Shlomo Ben-Yosef of Betar sentenced to death by the British for alleged terrorist activities.

1939

May 17 The British White Paper limited Jewish immigration to 15,000 per year.

1940

February 28 The restriction of the sale of Arab land to Jews in Palestine went into effect.

June 26 Lehi split from the Irgun, aka Etzel, which wanted to cease attacks against the British during World War II.

November 25 The Patria was mistakenly bombed in Haifa and sunk, killing 257 immigrants.

1941

May 19 The Palmach commando units were established by Yitzhak Sade.

1942

February 24 The Struma was torpedoed by Russia, killing 768 of the 769 Jewish refugees aboard.

1944

September 20 The Jewish Brigade Group was formed by the British High Command with over 5,000 Jewish volunteers, incorporating 15 battalions.

1945

August 27 1,310 Jewish refugees who had been forcibly transferred to Mauritius were allowed into Israel.

1946

June 16 “Night of the Bridges,” during which the Hagana blew up 11 bridges on Israel’s borders.

June 29 British forces arrested 2,718 Jews and killed four, in what became known as “Black Sabbath.”

July 22 The wing housing the British headquarters at the King David Hotel was bombed by the Irgun and partially destroyed.

August 13 Britain ordered the removal of all “illegal” immigrants bound for Palestine to Cyprus.

October 5 Using the stockade and tower method, 11 new settlements were erected within one night.

1947

January 10 The immigrants from ships Independence and Ingathering were sent to Cyprus for internment.

February 7 Official founding of the Jewish Agency, dedicated to the establishment of the Jewish State.

May 4 The Etzel broke into the British prison fortress at Acre, freeing 41 Jewish prisoners.

June 19 Status quo agreement between David Ben-Gurion and Agudat Yisrael re: the Jewish State. Under this agreement, the chief rabbinate had authority regarding kashrut, Shabbat, Jewish burial, marriage, divorce, and conversions.

July 18 The Exodus with 4,500 Holocaust survivors on board was forced to return to Germany.

November 29 UN voted in favor of the establishment of Israel as national homeland for Jewish People.

November 30 Arabs attacked a bus near Lod, beginning the Israeli War of Independence. December 15: The Arab Legion of Jordan laid siege to Jerusalem and isolated it from the rest of Israel.

December 29 The 29th of November, carrying Jewish immigrants, was driven off the coast by the British.

1948

January 15 Arabs ambushed and killed 35 Hagana fighters trying to rescue besieged Gush Etzion.

March 11 The Jewish Agency in Jerusalem bombed by Arabs, killing 13 Jews and wounding scores.

March 17 Jewish Sea Service, forerunner of the Israeli Navy, was organized.

March 28 Arabs begin siege of Jewish quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, cutting it off from new Jerusalem.

April 1 Three large convoys broke through Arab siege of Jerusalem, bringing arms and food.

April 13 77 doctors and nurses on their way to Hadassah hospital were murdered by Arabs.

April 19 The Hagana captured Tiberias.

April 22 The Hagana took control of Haifa.

May 5 Israel Post (Doar Israel) established.

May 11 The city of Safed and the port of Haifa liberated by the Hagana.

May 13 The city of Jaffa surrendered to Hagana forces.

May 14 Independence of the State of Israel was declared by David Ben-Gurion. • The provisional government of Israel repealed the British White Paper of 1939. • The US granted Israel de facto recognition. • The last three settlements of Gush Etzion fell to the Arabs.

May 15 British mandate expired per UN resolution establishing Jewish and Arab states. • The armies of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon invaded Israel.

May 17 Russia recognized Israel.

May 18 The army of Saudi Arabia joined the other Arab armies in their invasion of Israel.

May 19 The provisional government of Israel proclaimed a state of emergency.

May 22 The UN Security Council ordered a ceasefire in the Israeli-Arab war.

May 23 Kibbutz Ramat Rachel was recaptured by Israeli forces. • Israel was victorious in the battle for control of the Jordan Valley.

May 27 The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) was established by law. • Jordanians blew up the historic Hurva synagogue in the Old City of Jerusalem.

May 28 Old City of Jerusalem surrendered to Jordan to save the lives of its 2,000 elderly Jews.

May 29 In a first, IAF planes strafed an Egyptian armored column, stopping their advance.

June 1 The Arab states and Israel agreed to a ceasefire.

June 11 US Col. David Daniel (“Mickey”) Marcus was accidentally killed by a Jewish sentry at Abu Ghosh. • The first truce in Israel’s War of Independence went into effect.

June 21 Ben-Gurion ordered the Altalena to be fired upon, killing 18 Jews and wounding 10.

June 30 The last British armed forces left Israel.

July 11 Jerusalem was bombed from the air for the first time in its history.

August 13 Arab forces blew up the Latrun pumping station, cutting off Jerusalem’s water supply.

September 14 The Supreme Court of Israel was inaugurated in Jerusalem.

September 17 Count Folke Bernadotte, the United Nations mediator on Palestine, was assassinated.

October 9 Egypt opened a large-scale offensive in the Negev.

October 10 The second truce in the War of Independence came to an end.

November 8 First census by Israel taken, totaling 712,000 Jews and 68,000 Arabs.

December 7 “Road of Valor,” connecting besieged Jerusalem with the rest of the Yishuv, was opened.

December 16 “Operation Magic Carpet,” flying the 49,000 Jews of Yemen to Israel, commenced.

1949

January 25 Elections for the first Knesset of the State of Israel were held.

February 14 The Knesset opened its first session in Jerusalem.

February 17 Chaim Weizmann was elected the first president of Israel.

February 24 Armistice Agreements signed, ending the war between Israel and Egypt.

March 4 The Security Council recommended the admission of Israel into the United Nations. • First permanent government of Israel, headed by David Ben-Gurion, assumed office.

March 9 The Israeli army reached Eilat, rounding out the boundary lines of the Negev.

March 20 Capture of Ein Gedi by Israel, the last military engagement of the War of Independence.

March 23 Israel and Lebanon signed an armistice agreement.

April 3 Israel and Jordan signed an armistice agreement.

April 22 Hebrew University reopened in temporary quarters in Jerusalem.

May 11 Israel admitted as the 59th member nation of the United Nations.

July 20 Israel and Syria signed an armistice agreement.

September 8 The Knesset passed Israel’s obligatory draft law.

September 12 Compulsory education law passed in Israel.

November 2 Weizmann Institute of Science dedicated in Rehovot, Israel.

November 20 The Jewish population of Israel reached one million. 

