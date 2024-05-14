Large diplomatic turnout for Israel’s Independence Day

Considering Israel’s apparent isolation in the world, the number of greetings that President Isaac Herzog received from world leaders and the huge diplomatic turnout for the Independence Day reception that Herzog hosted, were extremely heart-warming and encouraging.

The message from US President Joe Biden – a declared Zionist – was hardly surprising, especially as Herzog goes out of his way to heap praise on Biden and acknowledge his friendship and his help.

In his lengthy Independence Day greeting, Biden wrote: “The United States is proud of our enduring relationship with Israel. As the first country to recognize Israel as an independent state in 1948, our bonds are underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests, and cultural affinities. Further on he continued: “The United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. Our countries must work together to increase security and peace for Israel and the entire region. I look forward to our nations’ continuing to work together to forge a brighter future for all our people.”

For all that, Herzog said that the presence of so many diplomats, defense attaches, and representatives of organizations of non-Jewish communities was not a given. People walk on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, during Israel's 76th Independence Day celebrations, May 13, 2024. (credit: ARIE LIEB ABRAMS/FLASH90)

In addition, he welcomed a delegation of world Jewish leaders who are currently in Israel under the auspices of Keren Kayemet L’Israel (The United Israel Appeal).

Both Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned of what Hamas and other proxies of Iran are doing, not only for the sake of causing irreparable harm to Israel but to the free world.

Challenges faced by Jews and Israelis this year

Herzog noted: “Hamas’s brutal attack was not just trying to weaken the State of Israel. It was trying to weaken the pillars of free, open, democratic societies. For the security and integrity of every nation, we must not allow this.”

Herzog also related to the alarming spike in antisemitism and urged all countries to speak loudly and forcefully against this scourge - which, he said, is exposing the dangers of corrosive hate that still lurks within societies all over the world. “Most importantly, we must stand together as a family of nations and respond decisively to a despicable, ongoing crime against humanity.”

In the latter context, he was referring to the hostages – men, women, and children, of so many different nationalities who had been abducted by Hamas, and who remain in captivity after 220 days. “ We call upon all nations, on all of humanity to act forcefully to bring them back home as soon as possible,” Herzog declared. “The world cannot enable international forums to be violated or misused by this evil force.”

Katz also spoke of the threats imposed by Iranian-backed terror organizations and the need for the world to work together to defeat them.

While appreciative of any help that allies of Israel may give in the fight against Iran, Katz was adamant that “Israel will always know how to defend itself against Iran.”

In referring to the horrific events of October 7, Katz said that the brutal massacre was the worst day in the history of the Jewish people since the Holocaust.