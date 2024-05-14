Reporter's Notebook: Independence Day with the war in mind

Seating at the annual Independence Day ceremony at the President’s Residence is always a problem.

This year even though it was conducted on a more sober note without the prime minister and government and Knesset representatives, former defense ministers, and chiefs of staff, there were still people wandering around and looking for vacant seats.

Near the entrance to the residence, there was a “curtain” of yellow T-shirts strung together with messages to and anecdotes about the 132 hostages still captive in Gaza.

Independence is not taken for granted this year

The official ceremony began with the refrain of the song al hadvash v’al haoketz (The honey and the sting) which sums up this year’s Independence Day celebration in which pride in the achievements of the IDF in general and in 120 outstanding soldiers in particular represented the honey; and the brutal slaying by Hamas on October 7, bereavement, grief and concern over the hostages represented the sting.

Yet for all that, there was a spirit of hope and optimism in the air, personified not only by the 120 outstanding soldiers but also by their families, who this year were the only invitees with the exception of less than a handful of IDF top brass and bereaved families.

President Isaac Herzog at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. May 12, 2024 (credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

President Isaac Herzog in his opening remarks said: “This year’s event is taking place under the shadow of the ongoing conflict, and includes songs symbolizing hope and faith, in memory of the fallen, in honor of the bereaved families, and with the hope for the swift return of all the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.”

This emotional occasion is not taken for granted this year, the president continued. “This year, we mark a different Independence Day. We are proud of our independence, of the miracle that is the State of Israel, but our hearts are full of sorrow and pain. There is no greater good deed than redeeming captives, and we need to act with courage. We need to choose life. We will not rest or be silent until our sons and daughters return home to their borders.”

Herzog disclosed that he had debated with himself considerably on whether it was right to hold the traditional Independence Day ceremony this year, but in looking at the 120 Outstanding Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces – he knew that he had made the right decision.

“You are 120 beacons of light, 120 sources of comfort, 120 sources of hope. Your bravery, excellence, determination, camaraderie, and love for the people, the nation, and the homeland – are the source of our strength and inspiration. You lift the spirit of the people, and the whole nation salutes you,” he told them.

Commenting that the 120 soldiers came from all units, with a variety of roles, and from across the diverse communities that make up Israeli society, Herzog added: “You prove again and again the privilege to serve in the IDF.” The president commended them for their strength of spirit and bravery, saying that they symbolize “a young and wonderful generation”, a generation of Israelis committed to leadership and giving of themselves; a generation of hope.

IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi noted that throughout Jewish history, joy follows sorrow, and cited as an example of the sadness that accompanies Remembrance Day for the Fallen, which is immediately followed by Independence Day, which in itself is a time of joy.

Halevi emphasized that excellence in a soldier does not necessarily depend on heroism on the battlefield but on the ability to overcome hardships and loss and to take responsibility. “But most of all,” he said in addressing the 120 soldiers, “you excel in values. Collectively, you exemplify the excellence of the IDF.”

In a message to Israel’s enemies, Halevi made it clear that Israel would continue to survive and succeed.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not present, a video was screened of him interviewing an immigrant female soldier from the US, and an immigrant male soldier from Ethiopia – both of them combat officers, indicating that young people have not lost interest in coming to Israel and contributing to national security.

There was also a video of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant interviewing soldiers.

During the honoring of individual soldiers, and presenting them with scholarships - provided by The Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers - several, including females, were called up only by their first names for reasons of security.

It was also stated that in this war, there was a strong realization of the significant roles played by women soldiers in the IDF.

This year’s ceremony included hints of Eurovision, (during which so much media focus was placed on Israeli singer Eden Golan), as well as the pre-state period in the person of Ilanit, who in 1973, was the first Israeli competitor in the Eurovision Song contest. She is 76 now and was born two months before the United Nations voted on the partition of Palestine, which led to the establishment in 1948 of the State of Israel.

Among the singers and the outstanding soldiers were some whose family members had been murdered on October 7, or had fallen in battle, or had been kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

There were also frequent mentions of the thousands of people in both the North and the South - who have been evacuated from their homes but remain resilient.