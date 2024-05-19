Rally for their return: Eden Golan preforms 'October Rain' at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv

While protests calling for the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity took place throughout the country on Saturday evening, a large rally at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv stood out as it included a performance by Israel's Eurovision representative Eden Golan and featured other notable figures such as Montana Tucker, along with a screening of a message from former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Golan's performance at the Hostage Square came six days after she won fifth place in the Eurovision final with the song "Hurricane." However, instead of singing "Hurricane," she chose to perform the original song that Israel submitted for the competition titled "October Rain," which was rejected due to the claim that its lyrics were too political because of its clear reference to Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.

Eden Golan performs "October Rain" to the crowd

Before her performance, Golan told the crowd at the rally that it was her first time performing since her return from Eurovision. "I wanted to sing "October Rain" tonight. This is my prayer to bring everyone back home. I will not stop making our voice heard in Israel and worldwide until everyone returns home," Golan said.

The rally was hosted by former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy, who posted Golan's performance on X after the rally, writing, "This is the original, uncensored version of Israel’s Eurovision entry: “October Rain.” Judge for yourself whether “never again” and other lyrics were so offensive it was disqualified from competing and rewritten as “Hurricane.”

Montana Tucker with Moran Stela Yanai, Yocheved Lifshitz, and Raz Ben Ami who were released from Hamas captivity, at the rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

In addition to Golan's performance, Jewish-American singer Montana Tucker, who has vocally expressed her support of Israel throughout the war, joined the rally. Tucker stood with freed hostages Moran Stela Yanai, Yocheved Lifshitz, and Raz Ben Ami, who were released from Hamas captivity.

After flying into Israel last week, Tucker posted on X that she "couldn't be more grateful" to be in the country. "It's time to make an impact and show the world why I'm here and why I stand with Israel forever."

Hillary Clinton's speech screened at the event

A video of Hillary Clinton calling for the return of the hostages was also screened for the audience at the hostage square. In the two-minute video, Clinton expressed her sympathies for the losses suffered and for the families still separated from their loved ones.

"I know, having met family members of the hostages, how deep the pain is, and I know that you will never stop advocating for the release of your loved ones," Clinton explained.

The hostages "should be freed immediately." Clinton continued. "Actions should be taken immediately to bring them home. President Biden, me, and so many Americans stand with you as you seek their return. I will pray for them and you that you are reunited. This terrible tragedy of them being held hostage must end now," she concluded.

Hostage family members took to the stage of the Hostage Square, demanding the return of their loved ones and those held in Hamas captivity.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is currently in Hamas captivity after being kidnapped at the Nova Music Festival in Re'im, appeared at the Hostage Square as well. "Even my tears are broken," Goldberg-Polin told the crowd.