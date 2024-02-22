Eurovision considering disqualifying Israeli entry due to 'political lyrics'

Israel’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest "October Rain,” may be disqualified by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) due to political lyrics, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The song, whose title clearly refers to the October 7 massacre, is set to be performed by Eden Golan, the winner of The Next Star competition. It was written by Avi Ohion, Keren Peles, and Stav Beger.

However, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Kan, clarified that Israel had no intention of changing the lyrics.

Eden Golan (credit: Shai Franco/Courtesy of Keshet)

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation responds

Kan released a statement on Wednesday, saying that it was “in dialogue with the EBU regarding the song that will represent Israel at Eurovision."

According to Israeli media, the EBU responded that it was “currently in the process of carefully examining the lyrics – a confidential process between the EBU and the Public Broadcasting Corporation until a final decision is made. All broadcasters have until March 11 to officially submit their songs.

The EBU further added that "If a song does not meet the criteria for any reason, the corporation is given the opportunity to submit a new song or new lyrics in accordance with the competition rules.”

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar termed the EBU’s intention “scandalous.”

The entry “is a moving song, which expresses the feelings of the people and the country these days and is not political,” he affirmed.

He added, “We all hope that Eurovision will remain a musical and cultural event and not a political arena – where the participating countries can bring their uniqueness and nationality to the stage through music.”

The minister then urged the EBU “to continue to act professionally and neutrally, and not to let politics affect art.”