Civil Service Commissioner tours Lauder Employment Center in Beersheba

The Civil Service Commissioner, Rabbi Prof. Daniel Hershkowitz, and a delegation of senior officials toured the Lauder Employment Center in Beersheba on Thursday.

The center was established by Jewish philanthropist and World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in cooperation with the Jewish National Fund USA (JNF-USA). During the visit, the officials reiterated their commitment to developing the Negev and Galilee regions.

The tour included a working meeting at Russell Robinson Hall in the Lauder Center, located in Beersheba's Old City. The meeting focused on presenting the Lauder Centers' activities, discussing employment challenges in the Negev and Galilee, and exploring possible solutions to address these issues.

Lauder Employment Centers were founded to promote quality employment opportunities in the Negev and Galilee for the diverse populations living there, both now and in the future. Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder (credit: WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS)

Helping young people with their professional development

These centers attract young people, helping them find pathways for personal and professional development and encouraging them to settle in these regions. To date, the centers have assisted thousands of students and graduates from academic institutions in the Negev and Galilee as they take their first steps into the job market.

The centers host conferences for leading employers in Galilee and Negev, lectures, and workshops for thousands of students to prepare them for the job market in their fields of study.

They also offer individual career counseling for hundreds of students and graduates from academic institutions in these areas. Additionally, the center leads unique forums for collaboration, such as the Career Centers Forum of academic institutions and the Human Resources Managers Forum in high-tech companies in the Negev. These initiatives aim to promote new employment opportunities in the Negev and Galilee.

"Developing the Galilee and Negev has been a top Zionist priority since the founding of the Jewish state," said Avi Balashnikov, Ronald Lauder's representative in Israel and Chairman of the Lauder Employment Centers, who led the meeting.

"The Lauder Employment Centers are committed to the vision of development and revival in the southern and northern parts of the country," he continued. "We were pleased to present the Commissioner with today's main employment challenges and the plans developed and led by the Lauder Centers to address them. I commend the Commissioner for his commitment to advancing employment in the Galilee and Negev."