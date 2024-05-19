Police Investigation Department appeals acquittal of police officer who killed Solomon Tekah

The Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department (PID) submitted Tuesday an appeal to the district court with the decision to acquit a police officer who shot a member of the Ethiopian-Israel community, 18-year-old Solomon Tekah, and was tried for negligent homicide.

The appeal was based on two things. The first was that self-defense does not apply because the officer's life was not in immediate and real danger, said the PID.

What was the appeal based on?

The second thing on which the appeal was based was that, although the officer was in some amount of danger from the rocks thrown at him, he fired a warning shot at the ground instead of in the air, which is against police orders and so was negligence, said the PID.

The appeal also claimed that the acquittal, handed down in April, set a new and dangerous precedent that allows for too much judgment to be used when deciding how to fire a warning shot in the case of danger to an officer's life.

This is at odds with the purpose of the orders surrounding how warning shots are to be fired, which are meant to create certainty and uniformity in how they are used and to minimize the danger involved, said the PID. Family members and supporters attend a ceremony, in memory of 18-year-old Ethiopian, Solomon Tekah who was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim by an off-duty police officer on June 30, 2019, in Kiryat Haim, July 10, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)

Beyond the legal error that the PID believes occurred, the PID believes that "the acquittal sets a new norm that contradicts the existing law which could send a confusing and incorrect message to Israel Police, security workers, and gun owners which has the potential to endanger lives," they said.

The incident of the shooting in 2019

Tekah was shot in 2019. According to the officer who shot him, after arriving at a playground with his family, the officer broke up a brawl between teenagers, after which the group, Tekah included, threw stones at him and his family.

Feeling their lives were in danger, the police officer said he shot at the ground.

Despite many versions of the incident, the evidence showed that the bullet ricocheted off the asphalt and hit Tekah.

The killing triggered widespread protests in 2019, with some claiming that excessive police force is directed at the Ethiopian-Israeli community and that this contributed to Tekah's shooting.

Yael Halfon, Maariv, Yonah Jeremy Bob, and Mark Weiss contributed to this article.