Israelis see election date, draft law seen as keys to calming social unrest - survey

Most Israelis - 54% against 41% - believe setting a mutually agreed-upon date for elections will calm social unrest, according to a new survey led by the Gesher organization.

59% also believe that creating a comprehensive outline for the conscription law, accepted with wide agreement, will reduce tensions and improve social cohesion. This is compared to 36% who don't think such a move will be beneficial.

Furthermore, according to the survey, the perception that agreeing on an election date will calm tensions is widespread, especially among secular (73%) and opposition voters (83%.) However, most coalition voters believe this won't be beneficial (61%,) and the ultra-Orthodox community strongly opposes this stance, with 81% believing that setting an election date won't help reduce tensions.

Similar views are held regarding the draft law in the country. An overwhelming majority of opposition voters (85%) believe that a consensus on the draft law will help reduce tensions in the social crisis, compared to coalition voters who are divided, with 52% saying it won't help and 41% saying it will.

According to the survey, the Israeli public still valued social resilience. 56% believed that achieving security stability required addressing societal divisions, contrasting with 28% who thought security stability could be achieved without addressing the social crisis.

When this issue was examined among coalition and opposition voters, opposition voters were more likely (62%) to believe in this perception, compared to the current coalition voters with 53%.

About Gesher organization

The survey was led by the Gesher organization - which worked to connect and strengthen the relationship between different sectors of the population in Israel - and with the assistance of the Lazer Research Institute. The survey was aimed at analyzing and assisting in solving the deep social crisis that is growing larger in the country.

Eyal Gal Dor, CEO of the Gesher organization, stated, "It is always amazing to see how Israel's social resilience is intertwined with its security resilience.

“Israeli society is in its most sensitive situation in history, as we are in an ongoing war with our enemies on several fronts, amidst tension between different sectors and constant political extremes.

“In times like these, we must all, every citizen, hear different perspectives, understand the different needs, and see how one acts - or refrains from acting - so we can live together in one resilient and secure society."