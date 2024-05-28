This is why international students should study in Tel Aviv

Want to change the world for the better? Wonder how it would be like to live and study in Israel? As registration is about to close, international students are invited to join come to Tel-Aviv University and start by learning from the best!

Tel Aviv University (TAU) is Israel’s largest and most comprehensive institution of higher learning, in the heart of Israel, the innovation nation. Its 1,000 researchers and 30,000 students are expanding knowledge daily across the academic spectrum. TAU is the intellectual engine powering Israel's startup culture and successful economy, and is ranked among the top 10 most innovative educational institutions in the world. Tel Aviv University - Teaching in the garden (Credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

The Faculty of Social Sciences at Tel Aviv University offers international students the opportunity to master the art of making a difference, learn from the best academics and experts, and open the door for their future as an entrepreneurs, researchers or policy makers. The Faculty of Social Sciences has five attractive MA programs for international students, all executed at the highest academic level and taught in English. These one-year MA programs equip students with the practical skills, tools and training they need to make an impact.

Being it Conflict Resolution and Mediation; Cyber, Politics and Government; Security and Diplomacy; Social and Policy Aspects of Climate Change or Sustainable Development – all programs are executed with the highest academic standards, and address contemporary issues. The programs focus on current 21st-century global challenges and ways of mitigating and solving them by bringing theory and practice together and implementing an inter-disciplinary academic view. The Faculty of Social Sciences at Tel Aviv University - international students (Credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

At the beautiful and vibrant campus of Tel-Aviv University, students from around the world are living and studying together to learn from the best professors and practitioners in their fields and enrich one another with diverse viewpoints, perspectives and innovative insights.

TAU offers all perspective students the opportunity to be part of a diverse student cohort, enjoy the non-stop city of Tel-Aviv and find their people, place, and passion.

