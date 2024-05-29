Health Ministry to grant interest-free loans for students to study medicine abroad

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday that it plans to grant interest-free loans to Israeli medical students studying abroad who commit to returning to and working in the Israeli health system.

This is to prevent brain drain in Israel amid a shortage of doctors.

As part of the "Ofakim" program, the Health Ministry plans to provide interest-free loans of up to 360,000 shekels to around 100 Israeli students studying medicine abroad. The students must commit to returning and working in Israel, and the repayment terms will be determined based on the field of specialization chosen at the end of their studies.

For students who choose a high-demand field, the loan may be converted into a partial or full grant. In the case of a low-demand field, they will be required to repay the loan in full, as stated, without interest. In addition to the Ministry of Health, the program's partners include the Joint Organization and the Max Barney Foundation, with a budget of approximately 40 million shekels.

The program is part of several steps that the Ministry of Health is taking to increase manpower in the Israeli healthcare system, alongside increasing the number of medical students and encouraging doctors to immigrate to Israel.

"The healthcare system is facing a shortage of medical personnel, and we are investing numerous resources and efforts to cope with the gaps and shortages in professional staff," said Health Minister Uriel Busso.

"Our main goal is to increase the number of qualified individuals working in the healthcare system and to train them in the best possible way. This way, we can ensure that the public continues receiving proper and high-quality treatment, addressing disparities, and improving healthcare services in Israel."