TAU awards honorary degree to first Jewish woman appointed to Canada's Supreme Court

Thursday, 30 May, 2024 • 7:30 PM Israel Time|12:30 PM EST | 9:30 AM PST

Tel Aviv University, Israel's premier academic institution with its vibrant and sizable student community and renowned academic staff is set to honor nine exceptional individuals for their significant contributions across various domains, including philanthropy, research, culture, and public service.

During the 2024 Board of Governors meeting, Chairwoman of the Board Dafna Meitar-Nechmad, President Prof. Ariel Porat, and Rector Prof. Mark Steif will bestow several honorary degrees in a celebratory ceremony. Credit: Tel Aviv University

The Hon. Rosalie Silberman Abella, the first Jewish woman appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada, will also be honored. Abella's esteemed legal career includes groundbreaking rulings on freedom of religion and expression, employment equity, and corporate accountability. As a former refugee and the youngest person ever appointed to the judiciary in Canada, her legacy is marked by a steadfast commitment to justice and human rights.

The field of law and economics will see Prof. Lucian Bebchuk recognized for his influential scholarship and contributions to Israeli legislation and policymaking. His distinguished career spans over four decades, establishing him as one of the world’s most influential scholars in this field. His profound contributions have significantly influenced the evolution of Israeli legislation and policymaking, serving as a testament to his dedication.

Dr. Anita Friedman, President of the Koret Foundation, will receive an honorary degree for her efforts in enhancing the quality of life in the Bay Area, promoting Jewish peoplehood, combating antisemitism, and strengthening US-Israel ties.

Prof. Andrea Goldsmith, an esteemed figure in wireless communications and the Dean of Engineering and Applied Science at both Princeton and Stanford Universities, will be honored for her pioneering work that has significantly improved cellular and Wi-Fi services worldwide.

Among the most interesting recipients is one of Israel's most celebrated influential and successful musician, composer, music producer, radio host, and singer-songwriter Shlomo Artzi, who will be recognized for his extraordinary contributions to Israeli music and culture over five decades.

Another groundbreaking entrepreneur, Yehuda Naftali, known for pioneering the open-air shopping center concept in Israel and successfully introducing it to the US market, will be honored for his innovative contributions and philanthropic efforts, particularly his support of the Yehuda Naftali Botanic Garden at TAU.

Adv. Dan Yakir, a leading human rights lawyer and Chief Legal Counsel of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, will be recognized for his dedication to civil liberties and his role in numerous landmark rulings.

Finally, Prof. Daniel Simberloff from the University of Tennessee will receive an honorary degree for his legendary achievements in ecology, conservation biology, and invasive species management, which have greatly contributed to biodiversity protection.

These honorary degrees are a testament to Tel Aviv University's commitment to recognizing global leaders who excel in their fields and positively impact society. As part of a four-day event, the celebration will continue with a special red-carpet interview session hosted by The Jerusalem Post, giving center stage to the achievements and insights of these remarkable individuals.

This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.