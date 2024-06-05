Knesset approves rehabilitation grant, monthly allowance, medical coverage for returning hostages

An additional NIS 2,000 monthly stipend for former Hamas hostages, alongside full entitlement to all disability rights at a 50% disability rate, was approved on Tuesday in a Knesset hearing.

Additionally, returning hostages will receive a 50,000 NIS rehabilitation grant, an annual disabled tag, and full medical treatment funding for 3 years.

15 Knesset members supported the government bill proposal without opposition or abstentions on Tuesday.

According to the initial law, the monthly payment for returned hostages, currently at 1,395 shekels, will be raised to 3,300 NIS. Then, those recognized as returned captives after October 7th will be entitled to a one-time adaptation grant of 50,000 shekels.

Finally, those taken hostage on October 7 and recognized as returned hostages will be entitled to all the rights of a disabled IDF veteran or victim of enemy action with a 50% disability rate due to post-traumatic stress disorder and full medical treatment funding for 36 months.

Enhanced support

''Returning to Life'' Rehabilitation Center (credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)

Additionally, the law stipulated that in response to the unique medical needs of the October 7 hostages, funding for medical treatment not covered by the health basket or state medical insurance would be provided.

"This amendment is proposed at the request of the hostages’ management and in coordination with them. In this context, it should be noted that many of the hostages have lost family members, relatives, and friends. Some of their relatives were abducted, and some are still being held as bargaining chips. Many of them have lost their homes and are prevented from returning to their communities due to the ongoing conflict," the law stated.

"Therefore, upon their release, they are forced to cope not only with the psychological difficulties resulting from the abduction and captivity as bargaining chips but also with the profound loss of their loved ones, the abduction of their relatives who returned or are still held in Gaza, and the transition to another living environment, usually temporary.

These are complex and challenging circumstances that require ongoing emotional resources and the need for immediate medical, psychological, and financial support."