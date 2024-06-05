'Iran planning a Holocaust for us within two years,' Liberman says

Iran is planning a Holocaust within two years once it develops a nuclear bomb, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said Wednesday morning in an interview with Army Radio.

"We are in the midst of an Iranian plan of destruction," explained Liberman, a former defense minister.

"After they acquire a nuclear bomb within two years, Israel will be attacked with the aim of destroying it from multiple fronts with tens of thousands of missiles simultaneously. They are planning a Holocaust for us in the next two years."

An Iran-led multi-front attack on Israel

This comes after Liberman expressed similar sentiments in an interview with 103FM on Tuesday.

"We must understand that Iran is planning an all-out attack within two years, where their entire axis working against Israel," he said at the time. "A credible and severe attack from Iran itself, from Lebanon by Hezbollah, from Gaza by Hamas, from Syria by Sh'ite militias, from Iraq and its [Iran-backed] militias, and from the Houthis in Yemen. Of course, they will also try to spark something in the West Bank."